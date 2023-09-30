Bui Quynh Hoa crowned Miss Universe Vietnam 2023

Bui Quynh Hoa, 25, from Hanoi was crowned the 2023 Miss Universe Vietnam which ended in at Hoa Binh Theater in HCMC on September 29.

The first and second runner-ups went to Nguyen Thi Huong Ly, 28, from the central highlands province of Gia Lai, and Trinh Thi Hong Dang, 29, from HCMC.

The final round saw 18 contestants who participated in five rounds namely introductions, national costumes, swimsuits, evening gowns, and the Q&A portion.

Miss Universe Vietnam 2023 is 1.75 meters tall with measurements of 83-60-94cm. She was crowned Supermodel International 2022 in Chiang Mai, Thailand; Miss Ao Dai Vietnam World 2017 in Prague, Czech Republic; won the gold prize at the Vietnam Supermodel Competition 2018; and ranked among the top ten at Miss Universe Vietnam 2022.

She is studying at the HCMC University of Theater and Cinema and run a floral business and a coffee company.

Bui Quynh Hoa will represent Vietnam in Miss Universe 2023 which will take place in El Salvador on November 3-18.