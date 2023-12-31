Brilliant night marks 130 years of Da Lat City’s establishment, development

A ceremony to celebrate 130 years of Da Lat City’s establishment and development (1893 – 2023) and receive the title of “UNESCO Creative Music City" took place at Lam Vien Square on December 30 night.

Representatives of the UNESCO Office in Vietnam present a letter confirming that Da Lat officially joins the UNESCO Network of Creative Cities in the field of music to Da Lat City. (Photo: Doan Kien)

The event was hosted by the People’s Committee of Da Lat City, Lam Dong Province, with the participation of Head of the Central Committee for Internal Affairs Phan Dinh Trac and Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai.

Some 15,000 people gathered at Lam Vien Square, Da Lat City to witness the event.

Crowded people gather at Lam Vien Square to witness the event.

Residents and visitors enjoyed performances recreating the 130-year history of the land on the Langbiang plateau during the program.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai presents and delivers a speech at the ceremony. (Photo: Doan Kien)

Speaking at the program, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai said that the Party Committee, authority and people of Da Lat City have continued to preserve and cultivate great national unity, and have always enhanced the leadership capacity of the Party organization and party members.

Besides, Da Lat City has strongly promoted socio-economic development under the motto of taking people as the driving force and the beneficiaries of development achievements.

People and visitors enjoyed a fireworks performance for the celebration at Xuan Huong Lake.

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s reporter captured some photos recreating the daily activities of K’ho Lach people on their first day in Langbiang plateau and ordinary days of people in Da Lat City.

By Doan Kien- Translated by Huyen Huong