Border guards help disadvantaged residents to enjoy joyful new year

Border guards in the Central region are working diligently to ensure that everyone, particularly the impoverished residents in border and island areas, enjoys a warm and joyful Lunar New Year 2025.

Poor local residents are given gifts

On the route to the headquarters of Huong Viet Commune in Quang Tri Province’s Huong Hoa District, close to the Vietnam-Laos border, local ethnic communities braved the chilly mountain rain to participate in the event ‘Spring Border Guard Warms the Hearts of the Villagers’, organized by the Huong Lap Border Post of the Quang Tri Provincial Border Guard.

They eagerly sang revolutionary songs, spring songs, enthusiastically taking part in traditional dances of ethnic people and folk games.

Officers and soldiers from the Huong Lap Border Guard Station have prepared thousands of pairs of chung cake (square glutinous cake) and more than 500 gift packages, which include essential items such as rice, jam, candy, and instant noodles. These gifts are intended for policy households and those facing particularly challenging circumstances in Huong Viet and Huong Lap communes, as well as in three twinned villages along the Lao border.

Additionally, they have engaged benefactors to contribute 2 tons of rice, construct warm border houses, and repaint homes for underprivileged families. Scholarships have also been awarded to orphans in Huong Viet and Huong Lap communes, with a total budget exceeding VND500 million.

Chairman Dao Manh Hung of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Quang Tri Province revealed that border guard units stationed in the area are coordinating with Party committees, authorities, departments, organizations and benefactors to organize the program to help local dwellers in the border areas to have a joyful Lunar New Year.

This truly is a festive time for ethnic minorities residing in border regions as spring arrives. In the lead-up to the Lunar New Year, along the nation's border roads, ethnic minorities inhabiting the mountainous areas of Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri, and Hue City are receiving medical examinations and treatment from medical professionals from the lowlands, in collaboration with the border military medical force.

Resident Ho Thi Be in Trung Son Commune of Hue City’s A Luoi District carried her 1-year-old child who was having a fever and a persistent cough on her shoulder to the Trung Son commune health station.

She said that after hearing that a team of doctors from the lowlands would be visiting the health station, she packed some rice and set out early in the morning, crossing the forest to come there and seek treatment for her and the child.

Lieutenant Colonel Dang Hong Minh, Military Medical Department of Hue City Border Guard said that many people who were examined and treated by Military Hospital 268 in coordination with the unit this time suffered from diseases such as worm infections, malaria, chronic cough, malnutrition in children due to poor hygiene conditions.

In the solidly built house donated by officers and soldiers of Thanh Border Guard Station - Quang Tri Provincial Border Guard, Mr. Ho Van De in Thanh 1 village in Huong Hoa District of Quang Tri Province happily said the family members are very grateful to the Border Guard soldiers who have assisted the family to build new house. For many years, Mr. De's family saved money with the wish to build a new house, but misfortune suddenly struck the family when his wife and children fell ill and had to be hospitalized regularly.

The local Border Guard Station supported VND50 million and soldiers have joined hands to to build a charity house for him under the program.

Thanks to that, Mr. De's family members are now living in new house. Numerous families facing particularly challenging situations in the Central border area have also been provided with charity houses by the Border Guard to celebrate the upcoming spring and the festive season. This initiative has helped many local families overcome difficulties.

Colonel Dang Ngoc Hieu, Deputy Political Commissar of the Hue City Border Guard, stated that in response to the Prime Minister’s emulation movement ‘Joining Hands to Eliminate Temporary and Dilapidated Houses Nationwide by 2025’, the unit’s officers and soldiers have actively contributed a sum taken from their salaries and allowances.

Additionally, they mobilized support from organizations and individuals to construct and hand over charity houses to four households, each valued at VND60 million (US$2,371). This initiative not only helps eliminate temporary and unsafe housing but also fosters the spirit of mutual support and reflects the nation’s cherished national tradition ensuring no one is left behind. These new homes bring hope and joy, allowing families to settle down and celebrate the spring in happiness.

By van Thang - Translated by Dan Thuy