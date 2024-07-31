Blue-chip stocks help VN-Index reclaim 1,250 points

VN-Index regains 6.45 points after the previous session's slight decline, while foreign investors extended their net buying streak for a third day.

Shares rallied on Wednesday as the recovery of large-cap stocks helped the VN-Index regain 6.45 points after the previous session's slight decline, while foreign investors extended their net buying streak for the third day.

On the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index rose 6.45 points, or 0.52 percent, to close the trading session at 1,251.51 points.

The market's breadth was negative as the number of decliners surpassed gainers by 181 to 135. Liquidity on the Southern bourse increased significantly by 27.9 percent to VND17.6 trillion (US$701 million), equivalent to a trading volume of 748 million shares.

The 30 biggest stocks tracker, the VN30-Index, also rose significantly, up 11.27 points, or 0.88 percent, to 1,299.09. Nineteen ticker symbols in the VN30 basket edged up, while nine inched down and two stocks ended flat.

Data compiled by the financial website vietstock.vn showed that the Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (VCB) was the biggest gainer on the market and led in terms of capitalization. Shares of the lender rose 1.94 percent, contributing more than 2.3 points to the VN-Index gain.

It was followed by Vietnam Dairy Products Joint Stock Company (VNM), which rose 5.76 percent. The positive performance of the dairy producer came after Vinamilk announced a substantial profit in its Q2 consolidated financial report.

However, some large-cap stocks faced strong sell-offs. Notably, Hoa Phat Group JSC (HPG) posted a decrease of 2.51 percent, contributing to a loss of more than one point in the VN-Index. Following was Vietnam Airlines JSC (HVN), with shares of the national airline dropping by the daily limit of 6.8 percent, after three consecutive sessions of recovery.

According to analysts from Viet Dragon Securities, liquidity increased compared to the previous session, indicating a rise in supply, although it has not yet exerted significant pressure on the market. The supportive signals at the end of the session may help the market recover in the next trading session. However, the 1,250-point level is expected to continue exerting resistance on the market, therefore investors should remain cautious amid the market's instability and maintain a safe portfolio allocation.

The Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) index finished lower on Wednesday, down by 0.22 percent to 235.36 points.

During the session, more than VND1 trillion worth of shares were traded, equivalent to a trading volume of nearly 53 million shares on the northern market.

Foreign investors extended their net buying streak for a third consecutive day, with net purchases amounting to VND604 billion on HoSE.

VNS