Binh Duong announces Resolution on Tan Uyen City's establishment

As of this morning, Binh Duong Province officially published the Resolution of the Standing Committee of the National Assembly on Tan Uyen City's establishment.

Accordingly, the Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Tan Uyen City, Binh Duong Province this morning hosted a ceremony to announce the decision of the Standing Committee of the National Assembly on the establishment of Tan Uyen City under Binh Duong Province.

Member of Politburo, Standing Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man, former State President Nguyen Minh Triet and Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang attended the ceremony.

Tan Uyen Town has officially become a city under Binh Duong Province with a total area of over 192 square kilometers, a population of more than 466,000 people and 12 administrative units of commune-level comprising ten wards of Hoi Nghia, Khanh Binh, Phu Chanh, Tan Hiep, Tan Phuoc Khanh, Tan Vinh Hiep, Thai Hoa, Thanh Phuoc, Uyen Hung, Vinh Tan along with two communes of Bach Dang, Thanh Hoi.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Binh Duong Province Vo Van Minh said that the 11th Congress of the Binh Duong Province Party Committee for the 2020-2025 tenure set targets of building and developing Tan Uyen Town into a city belonging to the province in advance of 2025 to create bases, position and strengths for the whole provincial breakthroughs in the new era of socio-economic development.

This was considered as a core and important responsibility but with the determination, unification, efforts and non-stop creativity of the whole political system along with the support and consensus of the people and enterprises community, Tan Uyen Town has become a city of Binh Duong Province two years earlier than the target in the resolution of the 11th Congress of the Binh Duong Province Party Committee for the 2020-2025.

Speaking at the ceremony, Standing Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man congratulated the Party Committee, authority and people of Tan Uyen as the locality is recognized as a city belonging to Binh Duong Province.

Standing Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man also said that under the estimation of potentiality, strengthen and specific condition, on February 13 of 2023, the Standing Committee of the National Assembly approved Resolution No.725/NQ-UBTVQH 15 on the establishment of Tan Uyen City under Binh Duong Province.

The resolution is very important to create axiom and motivation to make Tan Uyen City build appropriate urban authority, focus on its powers to invest and develop urban and social infrastructure meeting the criteria of a dynamic, modern, civilized industrial city with its function of a center of industry, service to promote socio-economic development and urbanization to the southeastern Binh Duong Province.

The Standing Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly believed that with the milestone, glorious revolutionary tradition, pride in Tan Uyen along with the concern and facilitation of the Central, leaders of Binh Duong Province and sectors of all levels, Tan Uyen City will continue to develop strongly and get more and more civilized, become a green, smart, dynamic, modern city along with Thuan An, Di An, Thu Dau Mot and other districts to soon develop the province into a modern, civilized city with sustainable development, rich in cultural identity.