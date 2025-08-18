Bhutanese King’s Vietnam visit expected to deepen bilateral ties: Ambassador

Hai believed that the visit would usher in a new phase of cooperation, making the Vietnam-Bhutan friendship more practical and effective for the benefit of their people while contributing to peace, stability and prosperity in the region and beyond.

Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck (L) and Queen Jetsun Pema (Photo: Getty Images)

Vietnamese Ambassador to India, Nepal and Bhutan Nguyen Thanh Hai has highlighted the upcoming state visit to Vietnam by King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema from August 18-22, the first by a Bhutanese monarch since the two countries established diplomatic ties 13 years ago, as an occasion for the two nations to shape and deepen the bilateral relationship.

Talking with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s resident reporter in New Delhi, Hai said the visit shows that Bhutan attaches importance to Vietnam’s rapid development and the growing all-around cooperation between the two nations. It also reflects Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of external ties for the sake of peace, cooperation and development.

He described the visit as an important occasion for leaders to chart future cooperation and identify priority cooperation areas. Discussions will focus on sharing expertise in governance, socio-economic development, welfare improvement, cultural preservation, and environmental protection.

Hai believed that the visit would usher in a new phase of cooperation, making the Vietnam – Bhutan friendship more practical and effective for the benefit of their people, while contributing to peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and beyond.

Reflecting on milestones since the diplomatic ties were set up in January 2012, Hai underscored the growing friendship and cooperation, with regular exchanges of letters and messages on major occasions. Both countries quickly appointed ambassadors to accelerate bilateral cooperation, and have supported each other at international forums, notably the United Nations. Before this trip, Bhutanese Queen Mother Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck visited Vietnam in 2022 on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

Tourism has become a standout area of cooperation. Bhutan, renowned for its Gross National Happiness index, its natural landscapes and Buddhist sites, is attracting more Vietnamese visitors, while more Bhutanese are exploring Vietnam. The launching of regular round-trip flights in 2025 is expected to further boost travel demand.

Though trade and investment remain modest, interest is rising. Vietnam has one registered investment project in Bhutan’s interior and construction sector, and with both economies growing, the two countries have ample potential for more practical and effective collaboration.

Asked about what both nations should do to leverage their strengths for win-win coordination, Hai described the shared Buddhist traditions as a groundwork for people-to-people exchanges and tourism, including spiritual tourism.

Both nations also share a development philosophy: while Bhutan measures progress through Gross National Happiness, Vietnam places people at the centre of its development strategy. Each prioritises economic growth alongside cultural preservation, environmental protection, and improvements in education and healthcare, the ambassador said.

He noted that both countries are undergoing major reforms and pursuing stronger international cooperation. Bhutan, in particular, is seeking Vietnamese investors for its flagship Gelephu Mindfulness City project, a special administrative zone designed to boost green growth and well-being. The Bhutanese Government is also keen to learn from Vietnam’s experience in agriculture, food processing, freshwater aquaculture, and electrical equipment production, while welcoming investment in infrastructure and hydropower.

To unlock this potential, Hai advised both sides to establish formal cooperation frameworks, expand air connectivity, including direct flights, and ramp up joint promotion of tourism, trade, and investment to raise mutual understanding, especially business opportunities.

