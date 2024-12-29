Beauty from Can Tho crowned Miss National Vietnam 2024

Nguyen Ngoc Kieu Duy, 21, from the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, was crowned the 2024 Miss National Vietnam, which ended at Phu Tho Indoor Sport Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City on December 28.

Nguyen Ngoc Kieu Duy is crowned the 2024 Miss National Vietnam.

Kieu Duy previously won Miss Tay Do 20023 and Miss FPTU (FPT University) 2022. She participated in many provincial-level speech contests and won a bronze medal at a Vovinam (Vietnamese traditional martial art) competition. Kieu Duy also won the hearts of judges with her fluent English communication skills and impressive speech.

The first and second runners-up were Do Thi Huong Thanh from the northern province of Thai Binh and Nguyen Thi Cam Ly from the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak.

The organizer also presented awards for different titles, such as Miss Talent, Miss Home Economics, Best Body, and Miss Fashion.

Miss National Vietnam 2024 Top 9 finalists

Miss National Vietnam 2024 will represent Vietnam at the Miss International 2025 pageant.

The beauty contest is expected to find a beauty queen who embodies a combination of qualities that showcase both inner and outer beauty. The pageant with a completely new format gives contestants a chance to introduce their beauty, talent, and strengths, as well as the culture, tourism, and cuisine of their homelands.

Miss National Vietnam 2024 Nguyen Ngoc Kieu Duy

Traditional costume competition at the beauty contest

By Tieu Tan—Translated by Kim Khanh