60 contestants enter Miss National Vietnam 2024 finale

60 contestants throughout the country will take part in the final round of the Miss National Vietnam 2024 beauty contest, which is scheduled to take place in Ho Chi Minh City on December 28.

The crown inlaid with 54 white pearls, one South Sea pearl, and 1,079 gemstones

The judging panel will select the top 30 finalists, the top 9 representing different economic regions of Vietnam, the top 3, and the winner of the pageant.

The winner of the Miss National Vietnam 2024 will receive a crown inlaid with 54 white pearls, one South Sea pearl, and 1,079 gemstones, the organization board announced.

Miss National Vietnam 2024 will represent Vietnam at the Miss International 2025 pageant.

The beauty contest is expected to find a beauty queen who embodies a combination of qualities that showcase both inner and outer beauty. The pageant with a completely new format will give contestants a chance to introduce their beauty, talent, and strengths, as well as the culture, tourism, and cuisine of their homelands.

The organizer presented awards for different titles such as Miss Talent, Miss Home Economics, Best Body, Miss Fashion, and more.

By Tieu Tan—Translated by Kim Khanh