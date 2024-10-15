Bac Ninh welcomes new Tien Son inland port

The Minister of Transport has signed a decision to officially open the Tien Son inland port, located in northern Bac Ninh province.

A corner of the Tien Son Inland Container Port (Photo: baodautu.vn)

The port at Tien Son Industrial Park, Tu Son city, spans 114,836 square meters and is projected to handle about 120,000 TEUs (Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units) annually, with the Bac Ky Investment Joint Stock Company as the project’s investor.

The primary objective is to operate, provide services and carry out import-export procedures in accordance with Decree No. 38/2017/ND-CP of April 4, 2017 and the Investment Certificate and Business Registration Certificate.

The Ministry of Transport has instructed the investor to comply with the operational responsibilities outlined in Decree No. 38/2017/ND-CP and relevant laws.

The inland port operator must complete all required procedures, ensure the project aligns with its intended purpose and the investment phases, and guarantee safety, security, fire prevention and environmental protection.

Located strategically in Bac Ninh, the port will play an important role in facilitating the transfer of goods through various modes of transport, connecting road and highway networks to major seaports of Hai Phong and Quang Ninh.

This marks a significant step in Bac Ninh's efforts to improve infrastructure and strengthen its role as a logistical hub in northern Vietnam.

Bac Ninh is planned to become a centrally governed city by 2030, transforming into a dynamic economic and cultural hub in northern Vietnam and a growth pole in the Red River Delta region, tightly connected to Hanoi.

The province also aims to develop a modern and synchronised socio-economic infrastructure system, targeting an average annual gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth rate of 8-9 percent.

Vietnamplus