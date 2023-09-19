Award-winning documentary joins European Vietnamese Documentary Film Festival

The Vietnamese documentary film titled Nhung Dua Tre Trong Suong (Children of the Mist) by director Ha Le Diem will participate at the 13th European Vietnamese Documentary Film Festival.

The 90-minute long documentary by the young director of the Tay ethnic group, Ha Le Diem is a story about a twelve-year-old H'Mong girl in Vietnam's northern mountainous region who normally must face the pressure of impending marriage via the custom of bride-kidnapping, this doc follows one young heroine in conflict with tradition.

The movie previously received two awards at the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA) 2021, including Best Directing and Special Mention; and the Best Film prize in the category of the Asian Film Award at the 2023 Da Nang Asian Film Festival (DANAFF).

The 13th European Vietnamese Documentary Film Festival is co-organized by the European Union National Institutes for Culture (EUNIC) and the National Documentary and Scientific Film Studio (DSF) along with embassies of European countries. It will take place in Hanoi on September 22-28.

Participating in this year’s festival are 19 outstanding productions from countries, including Belgium), Germany, Italia, Spain, Austria, the UK, Finland, and Vietnam featuring topics about about climate change, women's liberation, risks of the digital age, social issues, live in peace with nature, and others

According to Deputy General Director of the National Documentary and Scientific Film Studio Trinh Quang Tung, the festival is regarded as a special event promoting cultural exchange between Vietnam and other countries. Through these films, the audience will have the chance to get to know the cultures, people, and communities in Vietnam and other countries.

Movies will be screened at the Central Science and Documentary Film Studio in Hanoi and DCine Ben Thanh in HCMC’s District 1.