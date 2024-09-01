AVSQ - Career bridge for Vietnamese students in Australia

In order to provide information and practical experiences in various professions for students currently studying and recent graduates in Australia, the Vietnamese Student Association of Queensland (AVSQ) has implemented the Career Compass project.

Members of AVSQ and participants of the event

The Career Compass project which lasts for three weeks attracts the participation of students from various nationalities in Queensland and experienced speakers. The project includes three events of a Career Fair, focusing on three majors that Vietnamese students study the most in Australia, namely Computer Science and Software Engineering, Design, and Finance and Accounting.

Project leader Chu Bao Han said that Career Compass is the first career development event of 2024 organized by AVSQ.

She added this initiative aims to offer insights into various professions while allowing participants to engage in a realistic working environment. The series of events has garnered significant interest from students specializing in Finance, Computer Technology, and Design.

Despite facing initial challenges in fundraising and content development, the event was successfully executed, largely due to the enthusiastic backing from guests, sponsors, and the unwavering dedication of AVSQ members.

The Career Fair consists of two parts including Panel Discussion and Job Simulation. In the group discussion, AVSQ invited experienced speakers from the three mentioned professions to share about the job application process, provide information about industries, and answer questions from the participants.

The issues discussed that young people are interested in the way to create impressive job application, the soft skills that universities do not teach, and the importance of building relationships. In particular, the project involves the participation of distinguished experts from major and reputable companies and professional associations in Australia, such as KPMG, CPA Australia, Queensland University of Technology, and the Australian Computer Society.

During simulated work activities, students collaborate in groups to engage in discussions and collectively propose solutions. These scenarios reflect practical challenges that individuals may face in a professional environment. The topics and viable solutions were deliberated by AVSQ and the speakers several weeks prior to the event.

Following a 40-minute problem-solving session, the speakers identified two groups that provided the most comprehensive responses for presentation. Subsequently, the speaker offered feedback and conducted an analysis of the responses with the students.

Student Tran Minh Duc at Queensland University of Technology commented that this event was a wonderful experience as in just one day he learned a lot of useful insights from the interesting speakers.

With the goal of accompanying and becoming a solid support for Vietnamese students on their study abroad journey in Australia, AVSQ will continue to organize events aimed at skill development in the near future.

Established on June 18, 2021, with the support of the Vietnamese Embassy in Australia and the Consulate General of Vietnam in Sydney, AVSQ is a non-profit organization focused on skill development programs and career guidance for students in Queensland and Australia, as well as organizing recreational events to foster community connections.

Since its establishment, the association has successfully organized many projects focused on development and career orientation.

By Phuong Nam – Translated By Anh Quan