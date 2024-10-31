Culture/art

Auction of 20th-century Vietnamese paintings to be held in Hanoi

SGGP

Around 168 paintings created in various significant periods of Vietnamese art will be auctioned at the auction house, Le Auction House, in Hanoi’s Tay Ho District on November 2.

daugia6.jpg
The paintings that will be sold at the auction on November 2 are displayed at an exhibition at Le Auction House. (Photo: Le Auction House)

Selected artworks include paintings by influential painters in Vietnam, such as Le Pho, Mai Trung Thu, Nguyen Gia Tri, Le Quoc Loc, Hoang Tich Chu, Nguyen Tu Nghiem, Duong Bich Lien, Tran Luu Hau, Le Huy Hoa, Luu Cong Nhan, Nguyen Trong Kiem, Tran Dong Luong.

The highlight of the auction is the lacquerware cabinet depicting rural landscape by the late artist Le Quoc Loc, a student of the Indochina Fine Arts College in the 1938-1943 school year. The work has a clear origin and belongs to a private collection in Hanoi. It was signed ‘L.LOC’ on the bottom right and auctioned for repatriation.

It is the third time Le Auction House has organized an auction to sell Vietnamese paintings created in the 20th Century. The previous auctions took place in April and August 2024.

By Thien Thanh – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

auction 20th-century Vietnamese paintings Le Auction House

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn