Auction of 20th-century Vietnamese paintings to be held in Hanoi

Around 168 paintings created in various significant periods of Vietnamese art will be auctioned at the auction house, Le Auction House, in Hanoi’s Tay Ho District on November 2.

The paintings that will be sold at the auction on November 2 are displayed at an exhibition at Le Auction House. (Photo: Le Auction House)

Selected artworks include paintings by influential painters in Vietnam, such as Le Pho, Mai Trung Thu, Nguyen Gia Tri, Le Quoc Loc, Hoang Tich Chu, Nguyen Tu Nghiem, Duong Bich Lien, Tran Luu Hau, Le Huy Hoa, Luu Cong Nhan, Nguyen Trong Kiem, Tran Dong Luong.

The highlight of the auction is the lacquerware cabinet depicting rural landscape by the late artist Le Quoc Loc, a student of the Indochina Fine Arts College in the 1938-1943 school year. The work has a clear origin and belongs to a private collection in Hanoi. It was signed ‘L.LOC’ on the bottom right and auctioned for repatriation.

It is the third time Le Auction House has organized an auction to sell Vietnamese paintings created in the 20th Century. The previous auctions took place in April and August 2024.

By Thien Thanh – Translated by Kim Khanh