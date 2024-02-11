The capital city of Hanoi won the “Asia's Best Emerging Culinary City 2023” title at the World Culinary Awards 2023 last October, demonstrating the attraction of Vietnamese cuisine to international tourists.

Australian PM Anthony Albanese enjoys Banh Mi (bread) in Hanoi. (Photo: SGGP)

Not only well-known food, such as pho (noodles), nem (fried spring rolls), banh mi (bread) but also many Vietnamese dishes have conquered the taste of gourmets throughout the world.

Vietnam’s cuisine not only attracts tourists but also is a choice of many heads of state from around the world to discover Vietnamese culture on their visits to the country.

In June 2023, Australian PM Anthony Albanese enjoyed street food and tried bia hoi (beer), a locally brewed beer of Hanoians during his recent two-day official visit to the country.

During a visit to Hanoi in 2016, US President Barack Obama had a meal at a bun cha restaurant on Le Van Huu Street. After this event, the restaurant became a popular destination called “Bun Cha Obama” for tourists in the capital.

Prime Minister Trudeau had a casual cafe with the locals at a street coffee shop in HCMC on his visit to Vietnam in 2017.

Britain’s Duke of Cambridge, Prince William enjoyed coffee at the Hanoi Old Quarters on his first visit to Vietnam in November 2016.

Chef Doan Anh Linh is still proud of serving Vietnamese dishes to Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh and his high-ranking delegation of Mongolia who arrived in Hanoi for a five-day visit to Vietnam in last November.

It was a menu with foods rich in the flavor of the Muong ethnic group in the northern province of Hoa Binh, such as spring rolls filled with bagrid catfishes, grilled bagrid catfishes on the black stone table, sticky rice with chicken and sturgeon roasted with salt and pepper that left visitors good impression and unforgettable flavors.

In addition, many stalls presented Vietnamese food to nearly 3000 international journalists at the 2019 North Korea–United States Summit.

After the K-pop girl group BlackPink enjoyed and shared about Pho made by artisan Anh Tuyet at the Backstage restaurant in the

Capella Hanoi hotel, people were flooded with many videos presenting experience of the quality of the Pho bowls.

According to Chairman of the Vietnam Chef Association, Nguyen Thuong Quan, the hospitality, and beauty of the country and the people of Vietnam through the dishes bring delicacy and charm to diplomatic visits.

Chef Anh Tuyet who served meals for 21 leaders of the 21 APEC member economies at the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting that was held in Da Nang in 2017 believed that Vietnamese cuisine with its fresh and rich flavor always attracts international visitors.

Vietnamese cuisine has great potential that has not been effectively exploited. Culinary culture is the most effective advertising and communication channel to promote and develop the country's tourism, agricultural exports, and food industry.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh