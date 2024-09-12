ASEAN foreign ministers issue statement on Typhoon Yagi’s impact

In response to the severe loss of life and property caused by Typhoon Yagi in several countries in the region, ASEAN foreign ministers on September 11 issued a joint statement on its impact.

ASEAN flag (Source: ASEAN)

In their statement, the ASEAN foreign ministers expressed deep sorrow and heartfelt sympathies over the damage inflicted by the typhoon in the Philippines, Vietnam, Laos, Thailand, China, and other affected countries.

“ASEAN affirms its solidarity with the governments and peoples of the affected countries and is confident that the affected countries will overcome and recover swiftly from the impact of this natural disaster. ASEAN stands ready to extend its cooperation and support to the relief efforts, including through the ASEAN Coordinating Center for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre),” the statement wrote.

In a related move, the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan launched a fundraising campaign on September 12 to support the victims in Vietnam.

Sharing in the immense losses facing the victims, each staff member contributed at least one day's salary. Chargé d'affaires Nguyen Duc Minh also called for support from the Vietnamese community and associations in Japan as well as from Japanese partner organizations and individuals. Material and financial support can be directly sent to designated addresses for contributions or through the embassy.

Vietnamplus