ASEAN Day in Canada looks toward 50 years of bilateral relations

The Vietnamese Embassy in Canada, as Chair of the ASEAN Committee in Ottawa, hosted a ceremony marking ASEAN Day to celebrate the 58th founding anniversary of the bloc (August 8, 1967 – 2025), the 30th anniversary of Vietnam’s ASEAN membership, and the 48th anniversary of ASEAN–Canada relations.

The event was an opportunity to reflect on nearly six decades of ASEAN’s growth and recognize Vietnam’s contributions over the past 30 years.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Canada Pham Vinh Quang speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Former Canadian Senator Victor Oh praised Vietnam as a dynamic country with strong manufacturing and robust economic growth, playing a vital role in advancing economic ties.

He noted with particular admiration that Vietnam’s exports to North America surpass those of any other ASEAN member, urging Canada to seize this opportunity to deepen connections.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Canada Pham Vinh Quang affirmed that ASEAN has always been a top priority in Vietnam’s foreign policy and economic development strategy. He stressed that Vietnam’s success is closely linked to ASEAN – a 700-million-strong market and the world’s fifth-largest economy, with a combined GDP approaching US$4 trillion.

Over the decades, ASEAN has proven itself a driving force for regional stability and a hub for both regional and global integration. ASEAN–Canada relations have grown steadily for more than 40 years, reaching a milestone in 2023 when the partnership was elevated to a Strategic Partnership, in line with Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy.

Canadian Minister of State for International Trade Yasir Naqvi highlighted the growing strength of Canada-ASEAN ties, particularly in economic cooperation, people-to-people exchanges, and social engagement.

He revealed that the two sides are negotiating a free trade agreement (FTA) to create mutual opportunities and shared prosperity. With bilateral trade nearing US$40 billion, ASEAN is now Canada’s fourth-largest trading partner, aligning with Canada’s policy of diversifying and multilateralising trade relations.

As part of the ASEAN Day celebrations, the Vietnamese embassy will also host the ASEAN Family Day 2025 in Ottawa to foster solidarity and community spirit among ASEAN members in Canada.

In its role as Chair of the ASEAN Committee in Canada, Vietnam will work closely with other member state embassies to carry out substantive activities, strengthen the bloc’s image, and deepen the ASEAN–Canada Strategic Partnership.

Vietnamnews