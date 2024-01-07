Art exhibition aims to strengthen Vietnam -US relationship

A cultural and art exhibition to strengthen friendly ties between Vietnam and the United States is now being held in Ho Chi Minh City.

Visitors at the exhibition

The Ho Chi Minh City Photography Association organized an art photo exhibition named ‘Once in America’ by five authors including photography artist Doan Hoai Trung, photography artist Huynh Cong Ba, photography artist Ngo Thi Thu Ba, journalist Vu Kim Son and doctor Trinh Van Anh.

The exhibition taking place from now until January 12 displays 105 works about the landscape and people in the US’s locations such as California, Nevada, Arizona, New York City, tourist destinations such as Yosemite National Park, Grand Cayon Ravine, Hoover Dam, Sedona Mountains, Mount Lemmon. The photographers of the exhibition took pictures in September 2023.

At the exhibition, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Foreign Affairs Tran Phuoc Anh said that many works of the photo exhibition specifically contribute to strengthening the bilateral relationship between Vietnam and the United States.

Moreover, he added that the Department of Foreign Affairs particularly and other departments generally do their best to support such similar activities to help raise the understanding and affection of Vietnamese people with overseas Vietnamese in the US, as well as Americans and other strategic partner countries.

One of the photos at the exhibition

While the group of authors was taking photos in the US, US President Joe Biden visited Vietnam at the invitation of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong. The two countries have upgraded their comprehensive strategic partnership.

Most recently, at the invitation of US President Joe Biden, President Vo Van Thuong and his wife and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation attended the 2023 APEC Summit Week and combined bilateral activities in the US in November 2023. In response to these important events, the Ho Chi Minh City Photography Association organized the exhibition 'Once in America', hoping to bring to the audience some of the landscapes and people of America.

By Thien Binh – Translated By Anh Quan