Around 40,000 commercial flats stuck with homeownership certificate backlog

The HCMC People’s Committee has sent a report to the HCMC People’s Council as to the certificate issuance of land use right and ownership right of houses and other property attached to land for commercial housing projects in the city.

Tin Phong Apartment Building in District 12 has been in use for nearly 10 years, but its apartments still receive no homeownership certificate (Photo: SGGP)

Statistics from the HCMC People’s Committee reveal that until now, the municipal Department of Natural Resources and Environment as well as relevant state departments and agencies have tried to address arisen issues for 43,121 out of 81,085 apartments (accounting for 53 percent)

Group 1 (units with no legal impediments, awaiting financial obligation completion): 8,159 dossiers were processed. The HCMC Land Registration Office has comprehensively resolved and issued certificates for all cases since May 20, 2024.

Group 2 (projects without legal obstacles, but investors or homebuyers have not yet submitted documentation): 30,061 dossiers exist, 16,378 of which have necessary papers submitted by project investors.

Group 3 (new real estate properties): 8,918 units across 29 projects were examined. The HCMC Department of Natural Resources and Environment has resolved issues for 9 projects, encompassing 7,174 out of 8,918 Officetel units (80 percent), with 20 projects still under resolution.

Group 4 (additional financial obligation units): 19,958 housing units across 39 projects were addressed, 14 of which have been resolved, corresponding to 6,130 out of 19,958 units eligible for certificate issuance.

Group 5 (miscellaneous impediment cases): 3,125 housing units across 6 projects were evaluated. The HCMC Department of Natural Resources and Environment has resolved obstacles for 3 out of 6 projects, representing 1,715 out of 3,125 housing units.

Group 6 (inspection and investigative cases): 8,235 housing units across 18 projects were examined. The department has resolved issues for 7 out of 18 projects, corresponding to 3,565 out of 8,235 housing units.

The HCMC People's Committee announced that in 2025, it plans to continue to direct various departments, districts, and Thu Duc City to focus on implementing four primary objectives:

Comprehensively resolve difficulties for 81,085 housing units across the six identified impediment groups within the Department of Natural Resources and Environment's functional purview. Implement strategic solutions to address challenges with commercial housing development projects already in use but lacking ownership certificates. Strengthen human resources for land registration certificate processing to meet administrative documentation requirements for organizations and individuals, thereby increasing resolved case percentages and reducing delayed submission rates. Implement transparent information disclosure mechanisms for commercial housing development projects citywide, ensuring periodic and consistent updates to facilitate public access to critical information such as investment scales, mortgage details at financial institutions, and construction regulatory compliance.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Thanh Tam