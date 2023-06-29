Aquafina Vietnam Int’l Fashion Week celebrates its 15th founding anniversary

The Aquafina Vietnam International Fashion Week 2023 will take place at the Military Zone 7’s Indoor Sports Complex in HCMC’s Phu Nhuan District on July 13-16, according to the organization board’s announcement at a press conference held on June 28.

The must-attend event for fashionistas and trend addicts will unveil the collections of the latest designs made from environmentally friendly materials by popular fashion designers namely Le Thanh Hoa, Adrian Anh Tuan, Dang Trong Minh Chau, Vu Thu Phuong, Vu Viet Ha, Ivan Tran, Nguyen Minh Cong, Xuan Thu Nguyen (Ha Lan), Frederick Lee from Singapore, Christos Chronis from Australia, Kobi Levi from Israel and fashion brands such as Butuni, Melya, and others.

This year’s event themed “Shaping the future” marking its 15th edition will open with the latest collection featuring items made from Ma Chau silk, organza, taffeta, and raffia palm by designer Le Thanh Hoa; and end with designs inspired by Vietnamese costumes of the 19th Century featuring blue waves pattern by Vu Viet Ha.

The Aquafina Vietnam International Fashion Week (VIFW) was launched for the first time in 2014 with the goal of promoting Vietnamese fashion to international friends, connecting Vietnamese designers to the world’s fashion industry, and bringing the trend of world fashion closer to Vietnamese people.

The event has become a prestigious cultural event with the participation of embassies and consulates of Italy, France, Israel, and South Korea. It is one of the largest events of its kind in the country and Southeast Asian region, ranking 4th place after International Fashion Week in Tokyo, Seoul, and Shanghai.