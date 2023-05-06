Annual fundraising charity walk takes care of over 2,930 needy students

An annual charity walk was held by the People’s Committee of District 4 in HCMC on May 6 to collect funds for poor students.

This year’s 17th edition of this event attracted more than 3,200 people to participate in the event to raise money for disadvantaged people. Secretary of the Party Committee of District 4 Nguyen Quoc Thai, Chairman of the People’s Committee of District 4 Le Van Chien, cadres and civil servants, workers, youth union members, students and people in the district joined the charity walk.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the People’s Committee of District 4 Le Van Chien said that the program is an annual event with the goal of strengthening the “All people do exercise following Uncle Ho's example” movement, encouraging people to exercise more regularly to improve health and fitness as well as calling on businesses, organizations and individuals to donate money to support poor students in the district.

The event has received more than VND5.1 billion donated by organizations, businesses, and individuals to care for over 2,930 disadvantaged students since its first launch.