Anniversary of Vietnam-Netherlands diplomatic ties marked in HCM City

The People’s Committee of HCMC on April 6 organized a ceremony in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Netherlands diplomatic relations (April 9, 1973-2023).

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai said that the celebration is a chance to take a look back on the development journey of the two countries’ traditional relations, and reaffirm the bilateral commitments and act together for a future with new, bigger and brighter cooperation prospects.

Based on the fine relationship between the two countries, HCMC is always among the localities that have actively promoted cooperation with the Netherlands.

Trade between the Vietnamese metropolis and the European nation reached US$1.6 billion last year. The latter is currently running 185 projects totaling over US$5 billion, ranking fifth out of 117 countries and territories pouring capital into the former, he stressed.

Mai also expressed his belief that with the determination of leaders at all levels and joint efforts of the two peoples, the Vietnam - Netherlands Comprehensive Partnership in general, and cooperation between HCMC and Dutch localities, in particular, will develop further, for the benefits of the two peoples, and for peace, stability and prosperity of the region and the world.

Dutch Consul General in HCMC Daniel Stork stated that the Netherlands and Vietnam have continuously upgraded their relationship, and worked together in addressing important global challenges such as climate change, sustainable agriculture, and water management. The two countries have focused their efforts on exchanging, cooperating and sharing experiences with Dutch public and business partners for the sustainable future of the Mekong Delta as well as the protection of the Vietnamese coast.

He said the Netherlands wishes to tighten relations between the two countries’ governments, businesses and peoples, with the connectivity based on the spirit of openness, diversity and together overcoming the challenges that both are facing with sustainable solutions for the future.