Amid onset of rainy season, Central regions see serious landslides

As the northern mountainous provinces attempt to recover from the aftermath of typhoon Yagi and flooding, the Central and Central Highlands regions have recently seen persistent high rainfall, resulting in severe landslides in numerous locations.

Landslides threaten local people's safety

At the Mang Roi Pass bypass in Kon Tum Province’s Tu Mo Rong District, red and mushy soil from the slope was seen to flow down onto the road. On the cliffs, many soil and rock outcrops are collapsing and falling down. Many other slopes are also on the verge of collapse.

For fearing landslides on the bypass, local residents dared not to travel through this road but chose to take another winding, steeper road. According to the Department of Transport of Kon Tum Province, landslides have occurred on a number of roads in Tu Mo Rong District, such as the road to the resettlement area of Plei Krong Hydropower Plant and DT 677.

Elsewhere in Dak Nong Province, there were many landslides at Cui Cho Pass on National Highway 28, through Quang Khe Commune of Dak Glong District. Many blocks of soil and forest trees on the slope slid down into the drainage ditch and part of the road surface.

Simultaneously, the Ong Bo slope area along Ho Chi Minh Highway (section through Quang Tin Commune of Dak Nong Province’s Dak R'Lap District) had landslides on both flanks of the adverse slope, extending for many meters.

Worse, heavy rainfall has recently hindered authorities from taking action to address landslides at Km2+900 on Ta Nung Pass in DT 725 route through Ta Nung Commune of Da Lat City of Lam Dong Province. In Da Lat, the local People's Committee has instructed wards and communes to conduct inspections, assessments, and swiftly identify road sections that pose traffic safety risks, as well as areas where traffic infrastructure has been damaged due to the heavy rains.

In the Central region, from May to September 2024, there have been ongoing landslides and red sand floods affecting major routes that connect the center of Phan Thiet City of Binh Thuan Province to the Mui Ne tourist area, including Nguyen Thong, Nguyen Dinh Chieu, and Huynh Thuc Khang streets.

Resident Le Trong Nghia in Phu Hai Ward in Phan Thiet city noted that during heavy rains, water mixed with red sand from the surrounding hills flows onto the roads, creating a significant hazard.

Also in Binh Thuan Province, National Highway 28B connecting Phan Thiet City with Da Lat City of Lam Dong Province is under construction and upgrading, so the risk of landslides is very high.

In response to the current situation, the People's Committee of Binh Thuan Province has instructed the Department of Transport to assess and monitor areas susceptible to landslides along the province's transportation routes, including National Highway 28B. Additionally, they are to prepare to deploy personnel and equipment to address and promptly remediate any landslide incidents.

Similarly, local authorities of Quang Ngai and Binh Dinh provinces have developed evacuation and relocation plans for residents in mountainous and riverside regions that are particularly vulnerable to landslides.

Notably, the mountainous districts of Tra Bong, Son Tay, and Ba To in Quang Ngai province frequently face severe natural disasters and landslides, prompting the province to prioritize disaster response strategies and landslide management in these areas.

In Tay Son District of Binh Dinh province, inspections have identified six landslide risk points classified as level 1, 32 at level 2, and two at level 3, indicating a high danger level.

Vice Chairman Nguyen Tu Cong Hoang of the Binh Dinh Provincial People's Committee stated that inspection teams have been formed to oversee localities and guide residents in disaster-prone areas to remain vigilant and prepared ahead of the rainy and flood season.

The construction site of National Highway 19, which traverses An Khe Pass, is progressing slowly. The construction team is engaged in excavation and mountain alteration to establish a primary route through the terrain. However, the pace of work remains inadequate, leaving several newly opened mountain areas exposed and posing a significant landslide risk, thereby compromising vehicle safety.

The development of North-South Expressway in Song Cau Town and Tuy An District in Phu Yen Province is traversing numerous hills and mountains.

More precisely, in the vicinity of An Dan Commune in Tuy An District, the hills and mountains are being excavated for construction purposes. Many people are worried that landslides will bury their crops and fields.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan