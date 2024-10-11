All Vietnamese students competing at Olympiads in 2024 win prizes: Ministry

All Vietnamese students competing at Asian, Asia-Pacific, and global Olympiads this year won prizes, the Ministry of Education and Training has announced.

The Vietnamese students claim two golds, one silver and one bronze at the 36th International Olympiad in Informatics hosted by Egypt from September 1-6. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam has sent seven delegations with 38 students to Olympiads, including the Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad, the Asian Physics Olympiad, and international Olympiad competitions in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Informatics.

The Vietnamese students bagged 12 golds, 15 silvers, 10 bronzes, and one certificate of merit.

The Vietnamese delegations achieved high rankings in the competitions, many of them were in the groups of candidates with the highest scores, especially Vietnamese students got higher scores at practical exams compared to those in previous years.

According to the ministry, the results showed the students’ efforts, teachers’ proper instructions and the positive changes in selecting and training talented students for the national teams.

Last year, all 36 Vietnamese students competing at Asian, Asia-Pacific, and global Olympiads won prizes, including eight golds, 12 silvers, 12 bronzes, and four certificates of merit.

Vietnamplus