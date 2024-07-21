Education

All six Vietnamese students win medals, certificates at IMO

The Vietnamese national team, consisting of six students, won a total of six awards at the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) 2024, including two silver, three bronze medals, and one certificate of merit.

The Vietnamese team participates in the 2024 International Mathematics Olympiad.

On the evening of July 20, the Ministry of Education and Training announced that at the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) 2024, the Vietnamese national team, consisting of six students, won a total of six awards, including two silver, three bronze medals, and one certificate of merit.

The two silver medals were awarded to Tran Duy, a 12th-grade student from the HNUE High School for Gifted Students, and Tran Minh Hoang, an 11th-grade student from the Ha Tinh High School for Gifted Students, Ha Tinh Province.

The three bronze medals were awarded to Pham Tran Minh Duc, a 12th-grade student from Tran Phu High School for Gifted Students, Hai Phong City; Nguyen Dang Dung, an 11th-grade student from the HUS High School for Gifted Students; Nguyen Van Hoang, a 12th-grade student from Bac Ninh High School for Gifted Students, Bac Ninh Province.

Tran Duc Anh, a 12th-grade student from the HNUE High School for Gifted Students, received a certificate of merit.

The 65th International Mathematical Olympiad takes place from July 11 to July 22 in the UK, with 109 teams from 109 countries and territories participating. Out of 609 contestants, awards will be given to 50 percent of the participants.

The Ministry of Education and Training reported that this year's exam posed significant challenges for all participants, including Vietnamese students, with two combinatorial problems: one of moderate difficulty and one of high difficulty. Despite facing some challenges related to the exam content and the health of a few students, the Vietnamese team achieved commendable results and was highly regarded in the region. This outcome reinforces the effectiveness of the Ministry's strategy for identifying, selecting, and training talented students.

