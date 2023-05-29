All resources mobilized to take care of children

A summer opening program in response to the Action Month for Children 2023 was officially organized last night.

The Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization's Central Council coordinated with the Ho Chi Minh City Summer Activities Steering Committee to organize the program.

The program was attended by former Vice President Truong My Hoa, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Bui Quang Huy, Deputy Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc along with more than 1,000 children representing 25 million children nationwide.

Speaking at the program, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang affirmed that over the past time, the Government and Prime Minister have implemented many strategies, plans, works and programs to protect, take care of and educate children.

As for summer activities and the Action Month for Children 2023, the Deputy Prime Minister asked all levels of Party committees, authorities, organizations and parents to spend more time and pay more attention to their children.

The People’s Committees of provinces and cities were assigned to regularly, actively and effectively carry out solutions to protect and take care of children; pay attention to allocating funds from the state budget and increase the mobilization of social resources to protect, take care of and educate children, especially children with difficult circumstances and those children who are living in rural, isolated and ethnic minority areas.

On this occasion, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang gave ten portable swimming pools and ten children's playgrounds.

The Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization's Central Council donated works and supported resources to care for local children with a total value of VND26 billion (US$1.1 million), gave 100 scholarships worth VND2 million (US$86) each to 100 children with extremely difficult circumstances in Ho Chi Minh City.

On the same day, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang visited and gave gifts to children with special circumstances at Tam Binh Child Care Center in Ho Chi Minh City.

Some photos featuring activities at the opening ceremony last night