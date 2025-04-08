AI presents promising opportunity for audiobook industry

Book lovers can listen to book everywhere

As society rapidly evolves, the habit of reading has become a luxury due to the constant pressure on people's time. However, the growing popularity and accessibility of audiobooks has provided a convenient alternative that is gaining widespread adoption.

The domestic audiobook market is demonstrating a robust and positive growth trajectory. This is evidenced by the stable operation of established audiobook platforms such as Bookas, Voiz FM, and Fonos, alongside a consistent increase in user acquisition and, notably, strong user retention rates, indicating sustained engagement with these platforms.

Audiobooks provide a solution for busy individuals who struggle to balance their time between family and personal needs after a long workday.

Teacher Phuong Quynh in Ho Chi Minh City’s Binh Tan District disclosed that she likes reading books but her busy work makes it difficult to have enough time to read books as usual, so she chooses audiobooks. Listening to books while working is a convenient option. Although it cannot be compared to reading books in the traditional way, at least it helps her to some extent satisfy her desire to approach the works.

Despite the enduring appeal of physical books, with their tactile experience and sensory elements, the immersive nature of audio narration offers a compelling alternative that captivates listeners. The act of closing one's eyes and visualizing the narrative unfolding through skilled vocal performance holds significant attraction. Audiobook platforms frequently feature a diverse range of narrators, and certain premium productions benefit from meticulous investment in voice acting, employing multiple voice talents to deliver nuanced character portrayals and enhance the overall listening experience

Although he has read many printed books, after listening to a chapter of the novel Song (River ) by Nguyen Ngoc Tu on the Fonos app, a 27 year old graphic designer Minh Hieu from Ho Chi Minh City’s Binh Chanh outlying district decided to purchase the full audiobook along with several others.

In the past, the trend of reading e-books attracted the attention of many people. E-books are more convenient because they do not have to be carried around, and they are also cheaper than paper books.

Audiobooks arouse the curiosity of many users, who then discover the unique, immersive experiences they offer. For office professionals who love reading, audiobooks provide a way to indulge their literary passions while relieving eye strain.

Audiobooks also provide a spiritual comfort for people living far from home. International students have confided that hearing a familiar voice from their homeland while abroad makes them feel warm and homesick. Therefore, Vietnamese books and Vietnamese voices are like a friend who whispers and accompanies them when they are in an alien land far from Vietnam.

Currently, with the development of AI voice technology, automation in the production process helps reduce costs and time for publishing audiobooks.

Consequently, the audiobook catalog is expanding with a diverse array of genres, effectively catering to a broad spectrum of listener preferences. Furthermore, the potential for reduced production expenses contributes to more competitive pricing for consumers, with subscription models in some instances presenting a more economical alternative to purchasing physical copies. However, ongoing development and refinement of artificial intelligence are still necessary to further enhance the quality and naturalness of AI-generated narration.

The current perception is that AI voice technology is only suitable for scientific documents, self-help books, and non-fiction content. More emotive genres like novels and detective stories still require the emotional touch of professional voice talents to come alive. However, the growing presence of AI voice in audiobooks undeniably creates many great opportunities for the industry.

Simultaneously, the extensive collection of audiobooks functions as a valuable digital library, enabling users to readily access and engage with titles that may no longer be available in print. As technological advancements continue, individuals benefit from an expanding array of options for accessing literary content.

Reading books has inherent worth and importance, whether for academic, recreational, or other reasons. Societal transformations do not diminish these fundamental values; rather, they persist and permeate daily life in diverse and evolving forms.

By Hong An - Translated by Anh Quan