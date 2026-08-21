Education

AI education to be introduced in schools from 2026-2027 academic year

SGGP

AI education content will officially be rolled out nationwide at general education institutions starting in the 2026-2027 academic year.

2-2772-4595.jpg
English is expected to become a compulsory subject from Grade 1. (Photo: SGGP)

This is stipulated in the Framework for AI Education Content for School Students under Decision No. 2422/QD-BGDDT, recently issued by the Ministry of Education and Training.

The AI education framework consists of two components, including core and extended content. The core component comprises 12 periods per grade per academic year, providing students with essential basic AI knowledge and skills that can be directly applied to support learning in different subjects and participation in educational activities under the General Education Program. The extended component is allocated at the discretion of each educational institution to broaden students’ knowledge and develop their skills and creative capacities based on their needs and actual conditions.

The Ministry of Education and Training said educational institutions may proactively choose appropriate delivery methods, including AI education modules, integration into subjects and educational activities, and needs-based educational activities. AI education modules will be incorporated into the two-session-per-day teaching plans of educational institutions.

Mobilizing social resources for AI education must be voluntary, public, and transparent and must not place financial pressure on students or their parents. It must also comply with regulations on safety, personal data protection, and other relevant laws.

The Ministry of Education and Training has also released a draft circular amending and supplementing several provisions of the General Education Program. The draft stipulates compulsory subjects and educational activities at the primary level. For the first foreign language, if English is selected, students will study it from Grade 1 through Grade 5. If a foreign language other than English is selected, students will begin studying it from Grade 3 through Grade 5. Foreign languages other than English in Grades 1 and 2 will be classified as elective subjects.

By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

AI education English Framework for AI Education Content for School Students AI education framework General Education Program 2026-2027 academic year

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Pham Thi Van Anh, Duong Van Quang, Nguyen Duc Hien, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Tran Gia Bao

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn