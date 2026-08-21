AI education to be introduced in schools from 2026-2027 academic year

English is expected to become a compulsory subject from Grade 1. (Photo: SGGP)

This is stipulated in the Framework for AI Education Content for School Students under Decision No. 2422/QD-BGDDT, recently issued by the Ministry of Education and Training.

The AI education framework consists of two components, including core and extended content. The core component comprises 12 periods per grade per academic year, providing students with essential basic AI knowledge and skills that can be directly applied to support learning in different subjects and participation in educational activities under the General Education Program. The extended component is allocated at the discretion of each educational institution to broaden students’ knowledge and develop their skills and creative capacities based on their needs and actual conditions.

The Ministry of Education and Training said educational institutions may proactively choose appropriate delivery methods, including AI education modules, integration into subjects and educational activities, and needs-based educational activities. AI education modules will be incorporated into the two-session-per-day teaching plans of educational institutions.

Mobilizing social resources for AI education must be voluntary, public, and transparent and must not place financial pressure on students or their parents. It must also comply with regulations on safety, personal data protection, and other relevant laws.

The Ministry of Education and Training has also released a draft circular amending and supplementing several provisions of the General Education Program. The draft stipulates compulsory subjects and educational activities at the primary level. For the first foreign language, if English is selected, students will study it from Grade 1 through Grade 5. If a foreign language other than English is selected, students will begin studying it from Grade 3 through Grade 5. Foreign languages other than English in Grades 1 and 2 will be classified as elective subjects.

By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh