African swine fever outbreaks reported in Central Vietnam

On August 8, Mr. Phan Duy Anh, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Hoa Vang District (Da Nang City), reported that African swine fever had been detected in Hoa Phong and Hoa Ninh communes.

In these affected areas, the local People's Committee will establish containment zones and swiftly implement measures to control and eradicate the outbreak, preventing its spread. Infected, suspected, or deceased pigs will be destroyed following the guidance of relevant authorities. Access to areas with sick or dead livestock will be restricted to authorized personnel only, and movement in and out of these zones will be limited.

All slaughtering, import, export, and circulation of pigs and pork products within the outbreak zones are temporarily halted, except where transportation is authorized by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Disposal of infected pigs in Yen Nam Hamlet (Xuan Yen Commune, Nghi Xuan District, Ha Tinh Province)

Continuous disinfection and sterilization will be carried out in affected households, entry and exit points of the outbreak zone, and high-risk areas to prevent the spread of the disease. Quarantine checkpoints will be established.

According to the People's Committee of Hoa Vang District, the at-risk areas include Hoa Phu, Hoa Son, Hoa Khuong, Hoa Tien, Hoa Nhon, and Hoa Lien communes.

The People's Committees of these communes will oversee the movement of pigs and pork products into and out of the outbreak zones, enforce strict controls on slaughtering and transportation of animals and animal products in the at-risk areas, and conduct public awareness campaigns on animal disease prevention and control measures.

Yen Nam Hamlet (Xuan Yen Commune, Nghi Xuan District, Ha Tinh Province) establishes outbreak warning signage.

On the same day, Mr. Kieu Dinh Cong, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Xuan Yen Commune (Nghi Xuan District, Ha Tinh Province), reported that African swine fever had been detected in the household of Phan Thi Hong (Yen Nam Hamlet), affecting 12 out of 32 pigs.

Upon discovery, local authorities and relevant agencies established checkpoints to monitor the trade, transportation, and slaughter of pigs within the outbreak area and nearby regions. Disinfection and sterilization measures were implemented in high-risk livestock areas, and lime powder was spread on roads leading into and out of the outbreak zone. Additionally, public awareness campaigns were stepped up to ensure residents are informed and can take proactive measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

