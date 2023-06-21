African movies to be introduced in Hanoi

A program to introduce African films screened in the Pan-African Film & TV Festival of Ouagadougou (FESPACO) will take place in Hanoi on June 26-30.

A program to introduce African films screened in the Pan-African Film & TV Festival of Ouagadougou (FESPACO) will take place in Hanoi on June 26-30.

The program will be jointly organized by the Moroccan Embassy in Vietnam, the Regional Office for Asia-Pacific of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF), the French Institute in Vietnam, and the Wallonie-Bruxelles Delegation to Vietnam.

It is expected to offer a chance for Vietnamese audiences to explore the continent through movies as African cinema has not been popularised in Vietnam.

The event, which will be opened for free, will introduce the capital city's audience to films that have won many awards at prestigious film festivals in the world.

Among those are five long films namely “Maroc”, “Night of the Kings”, “Côte d'Ivoire”, “Freda”, and “Sun”, helping the audience understand more about the daily life of African people and the intersection of past and present.

The movies will be shown with Vietnamese, French, and English subtitles.

FESPACO is the largest film festival in Africa. It has been organized biennially since 1969. The 28th FESPACO themed “African Cinema and Culture of Peace” took place in Burkina Faso from February 25 to March 4, screening 170 films, 15 of which were nominated for the " Yennenga Golden Stallion” award.