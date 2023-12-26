Additional 3,000 train tickets on sale for Tet holidays

The Sai Gon Railway Transport Joint Stock Company (Saratrans) has initially added 3,000 tickets for the Lunar New Year (Tet) holidays – the biggest festival in a year of Vietnamese people.

Previously, the railway sector planned to provide over 200,000 seats on 390 trains for the Tet holidays (Photo: VNA)

These tickets are being on sale from December 26 on all channels of the railway sector.

They are for passengers travelling from Sai Gon station (Ho Chi Minh City), Di An (Binh Duong) and Bien Hoa (Dong Nai) in the south to stations from Quang Ngai province in the central region to Hanoi capital city and vice versa, from January 31 to February 19, 2024 (the 21st day of the last lunar month to the 10th day of the first lunar month).

Previously, the railway sector planned to provide over 200,000 seats on 390 trains for the Tet holidays.

Saratrans general director Thai Van Truyen said that after more than two months on sale from October 20, over 130,000 tickets have been sold.

VNA