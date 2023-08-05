7-year-old boy with cancer fulfills his dream of becoming a firefighter

A group of firefighters has helped the dream of becoming a firefighter of a little boy who has been battling cancer come true.

At the campus of Children's Hospital 2, 30 soldiers and youth union members of the Fire Prevention and Rescue police force under the Ho Chi Minh City Police yesterday helped 7-year-old Tran Dang Trung Quan in Cu Chi outlying district with acute myeloid leukemia fulfill his dream of becoming a firefighter.

According to Captain Do Ngoc Duc, Secretary of the Youth Union of Fire Protection and Rescue, after knowing that Trung Quan has a special affection for his profession when he came to the Children's Hospital 2’s Social Work Department to further verification of the boy’s condition.

Therefore, the captain decided to report to his superiors about the boy’s dream so that firefighters can help the boy realize his dream of becoming a firefighter with the hope to give the boy more encouragement in the battle against cancer.

Trung Quan is the first child patient the Fire Protection and Rescue Police force helped turn him into a firefighter as he wished.

Soldiers and youth union members of the fire prevention and fighting police force even brought special firefighters’ costumes for the boy. Police officers taught the boy technical manipulations, and basic operations for Trung Quan to transform into a fire police, said Captain Do Ngoc Duc.

Additionally, a fire truck model which was tailored by final-year student Duong Tri Hao of the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology and Education was also taken to the hospital for the boy to do all duties as a real firefighters.

Mother of Trung Quan, Dang Thi Kim Loan, said that in the past, the boy had many bruises on his body but no one thought he had the disease. By April 2023, the boy gradually weakened, so his family took him to the local medical facility for examination and the boy was transferred to Children's Hospital 2 for further treatment.

As soon as he was admitted to the hospital on April 26, he was diagnosed to have acute myeloid leukemia. Knowing that her son was seriously ill, the mother took a break from work and stayed at the hospital to take care of him while his father is selling lucky tickets.