6th Culture Festival of Cham People to be held in Ninh Thuan

The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism in collaboration with the People's Committee of the south-central coastal province of Ninh Thuan on September 9 held a press conference on organizing the 6th Culture Festival of the Cham People.

At the press conference (Photo: SGGP)

The 6th Culture Festival of the Cham ethnic group is scheduled to take place in Phan Rang - Thap Cham City, Ninh Thuan Province on September 27-29 with the participation of artisans, artists, and athletes from the Cham ethnic minority in nine cities and provinces, including Ninh Thuan, Binh Thuan, Phu Yen, Binh Dinh, An Giang, Tay Ninh, Quang Nam, Da Nang and HCMC, along with residents and visitors.

The festival is an opportunity to honor and promote the traditional culture of the Cham people to domestic and international friends. It also aims to strengthen the promotion of Vietnam’s image as a country possessing a rich and diverse culture, and unity among ethnic groups, presenting the Party and State’s interests for the preservation and promotion of the Cham people’s cultural values in the country's process of modernization, integration, and development.

The event will feature a wide range of exciting activities, including traditional cultural rituals and festivals of the Cham ethnic minority; exhibitions showcasing and promoting cultural and tourism products, the Vietnamese land and people as well as achievements in the economic and social development of the localities; introduction of local traditional local cuisine, many sophisticated traditional crafts such as brocade weaving, pottery; and performances of folk music and traditional Cham costumes.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh