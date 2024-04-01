6 districts register for inspection of no poor households

The HCMC Department of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs informed that in 2024, 6 districts sign up for an inspection to confirm they no longer have poor households.



The six localities registering for inspection this time consist of District 8, Binh Thanh District, Tan Phu District, Phu Nhuan District, Binh Chanh District, and Cu Chi District.

Statistics reveal that by the end of 2022, HCMC had no poor or near-poor households according to the national criteria. One year later, there were about 22,900 poor and near-poor families according to the city’s criteria, accounting for 0.33 percent of its total population.

In the upcoming time, the HCMC Department of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs is going to cooperate with the People’s Committees of all districts and Thu Duc City to fulfill the target of poverty reduction.

HCMC aims at having no poor households according to its own multi-dimension criteria in order to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and national reunification.

Before this, the districts of 3, 5, 7, 10, 11, and Binh Tan had already been certified as no longer having poor families according to HCMC’s multi-dimension criteria in the 2021-2025 period. Particularly, District 5 was able to reach this goal two years in advance.

By Thu Hoai – Translated by Thanh Tam