500kV circuit-3 power transmission project must be completed by Sept. 2: PM

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has requested ministries, sectors, agencies, and localities to shorten timelines to complete the 500kV circuit-3 power transmission line project by September 2 to celebrate the 79th anniversary of the National Day.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh addresses the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Chairing a meeting on the implementation of the project on August 13, the fifth held in the past seven months, the PM ordered the mobilization of human resources and equipment to ensure the progress, safety, and quality of the remaining workload, while conducting a trial run on parts of the system towards the whole project.

The project, running from Quang Trach in the central province of Quang Binh to Pho Noi in the northern province of Hung Yen, has a total length of about 519km and an investment of VND22 trillion (US$875.62 million), with four component projects crossing nine provinces. Its construction started in January 2024.

To date, site clearance for 100 percent of pile foundation locations and route corridors has been completed, along with pole casting at 100 percent of locations, the erection of 1,159 out of 1,177 poles, and the construction and operation of the Nam Dinh 1-Thanh Hoa Power Plant sub-project.

The remaining works are mostly in the central provinces of Nghe An and Ha Tinh, which are expected to be finished by August 18.

Pointing out difficulties facing the project, especially those from weather conditions and tough terrain, the PM requested contractors and workers to overcome all difficulties and maintain continuous work to ensure the project is completed on time.

He assigned detailed tasks to particular ministries, sectors, and localities, and directed all stakeholders to coordinate closely together to complete their missions.

The Government leader also asked localities to remain cognizant of environmental protection and resettlement for affected communities.

