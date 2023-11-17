50 teachers honored with 2023 Vo Truong Toan Awards

Fifty HCMC’s educational administrators and outstanding teachers received Vo Truong Toan Awards in a ceremony that was held in the city on November 18.

The event held by the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper in coordination with the Department of Education and Training of HCMC also aims to celebrate the 41st anniversary of Vietnam Teachers’ Day (November 20, 1982 - 2023).

Speaking at the celebration, Mr. Nguyen Van Hieu, Director of the city Department of Education and Training said that Vietnamese Teachers' Day, celebrated on November 20, is a special occasion to honor the dedication and hard work of teachers in the country. It is a day for students, their parents, and the whole society to express their gratitude and respect for educators who always strive towards and regularly practice morality, enhance the spirit of responsibility, and improve teaching skills and methods.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le praised and congratulated award-winning teachers, and sent her best wishes and sincere thanks to teachers, managers, and employees in the sector who have made outstanding contributions to training high-quality human resources, the development of the country and HCMC.

HCMC’s leaders hoped that each teacher would be a good example for students to follow, a pioneer in implementing breakthrough innovation programs to strengthen the quality of human resources towards international standards in the educational sector, presenting eagerness to learn and take on new challenges and spreading love for teaching, the Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council emphasized.

Teacher Vo Thi Tuyet of the Support Center for Development, Education, and Integration of People with Disabilities said that educators who are teaching children with disabilities have not only professional knowledge but also kindness, a love for career, patience, and empathy with parents and students to help disabled children to participate in social life and integrate into social development.

According to teacher Tong Thi Hai Yen of the Hoang Anh Kindergarten in Binh Chanh District, teachers regularly need to be equipped with knowledge and pedagogical skills to carry out a good performance in child care.

Ms. Truong Thi Dep, Principal of the Nguyen Du Secondary School in Go Vap District said that the school has strengthened digital transformation in teaching and learning as well as other educational activities to help students develop their self-learning habits.

At the event, the HCMC People’s Committee presented the Emulation Flags to 17 collectives who successfully completed the task, and handed over presented certificates of merit to 50 outstanding teachers, academic administrators, and officers from kindergartens, primary schools, secondary and high schools, vocational schools and colleges in the for their innovative teaching methods and great contributions for the education sector, besides having gained the trust and respect of colleagues, students, and students' parents.