41 beauties shortlisted for Miss Vietnam 2024

The organization board of the biennial national beauty contest, Miss Vietnam 2024, on March 20 revealed a list of 41 contestants who have been selected, after the preliminary stages, to compete in the short-listed round of the pageant.

Beauty queens of Miss Vietnam contests attend the event. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Editor-in-Chief of Tien Phong Newspaper, Phung Cong Suong, who is Head of the Organizing Committee of the beauty contest, this year's competition was launched in December 2024 and attracted a record number of 300 contestants. More than 90 percent of the contestants are university students or graduates and have impressive heights, excellent communication skills in 2-3 foreign languages, and diverse talents such as singing, dancing, and public speaking.

Miss Vietnam 2024 marks a breakthrough as it is held for the first time in the form of a reality TV show.

During the short-listed round, contestants will participate in various activities in Hue and Hanoi, especially the 66th Tien Phong Marathon in Quang Tri Province. The final night of the short-listed round will take place in April in Hanoi.

Editor-in-Chief of Tien Phong Newspaper, Phung Cong Suong, who is Head of the Organizing Committee of the beauty contest, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The Miss Vietnam 2024 beauty contest is scheduled to last six months, featuring historical, cultural, and charitable activities that will be held across the three regions of the country. The journey is designed to help contestants improve their skills and have a chance to learn about traditional values as well as arouse national pride and desire to conquer new heights.

This year's pageant aims to encourage contestants to engage more in charitable, cultural, and community activities while developing intelligence and resilience.

The climax night will take place in Hue City.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh