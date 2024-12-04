34th session of 11th HCMC Party Executive Committee opens

The 34th session of the 11th HCMC Party Executive Committee of the 2020-2025 tenure opened this morning.

Delegates will discuss and provide opinions on the socio-economic development situation, the task of Party building, government building, and the people's mobilization work of the city in 2024.

At the meeting, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee will review the implementation of Resolution 18-NQ/TW dated October 25, 2017, of the 12th Party Central Committee on “Several issues on the continued reform and rearrangement for a lean, effective, and efficient apparatus of the political system” and carry out the propaganda work for the review of the implementation of this resolution.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh