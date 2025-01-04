29 firms honored at 5th Ho Chi Minh City Golden Brand Award 2024

At the award presentation ceremony

The 5th Ho Chi Minh City Golden Brand Award 2024 on January 3 honoured 29 outstanding enterprises which showcased their excellence across a spectrum of industries, from mechanical engineering, consumer goods, apparel to food processing and services.

The annual event was co-organised by the municipal Department of Industry and Trade, and The Saigon Times under the direction of the municipal People's Committee.

The honorees collectively achieved a total revenue of over VND258 trillion (US$10.15 billion), generated more than 93,000 jobs, and contributed nearly VND11 trillion to the State budget over the past year.

The award selection process was rigorous and comprehensive, based on a consumer feedback survey and meticulous evaluation by a distinguished judging panel.

In collaboration with Kantar Vietnam, an independent market research company, the organisers conducted a consumer survey to gauge brand recognition among participating businesses. This data led to the introduction of four special Golden Brand Award categories: Innovative Golden Brand, Sustainable Golden Brand, Youth Golden Brand, and Social Responsibility Golden Brand. Additionally, enterprises that have consistently won the award in previous years were also recognised for their enduring excellence.

The Golden Brand Award plays a pivotal role in advancing Ho Chi Minh City's brand development strategy, elevating Vietnam's national brand on both global and regional stages.

To be considered for the award, enterprises must meet stringent criteria, including transparency, legal compliance, business ethics, human resource policies, operational efficiency, effective brand management, and exceptional product quality and safety. Notably, the 2024 award placed a particular emphasis on innovation, green transition, and digital transformation, reflecting the evolving priorities of the modern business landscape.

Over the past five years, the award has honoured 96 businesses, ranging from emerging brands to those with over a century of history. This diversity underscores the dynamic growth of Ho Chi Minh City’s economy.

On the occasion, Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai also expressed the city’s unwavering commitment to supporting businesses, making it easier for their brands to compete and thrive on the global market.

Vietnamplus