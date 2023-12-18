21st national conference on foreign affairs opens

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son visits a display of local products on the sidelines of the conference. (Photo: VNA)

In his opening remarks, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son emphasized contributions of external affairs to national achievements, especially local-level foreign relations, which, he said, have been reformed in a more innovative and effective fashion.



With the support and coordination of centrally-run agencies, localities have well performed the border and territory work, contributing to consolidating a border of peace, friendship, cooperation and development, he said.



Reviewing achievements in economic diplomacy, the official said localities have signed 422 cooperation documents with international partners over the past three years. Notably, in 2023, the five localities of Ho Chi Minh City, Bac Ninh, Binh Duong, Thai Nguyen, and Hai Phong posted combined export revenue that surpassed the national average 10 years ago.



The achievements, together with those in culture, are attributable to the sound foreign policy adopted by the Party and the State and the coordination between ministries and agencies and localities, the minister stressed.



Pointing to rapid, complex developments of the global situation, Son said local-level foreign relations should be professionalized and modernized, with improving the quality and capacity of personnel in this field as the key.

Vietnamplus