20th-century Vietnamese paintings to be sold in Hanoi's upcoming auction

Around 350 Vietnamese paintings created in the 20th Century will be auctioned at the auction house, Le Auction House, in Hanoi’s Tay Ho District on July 27-28.

The painting " A Good Book, 1904" by Victor Tardieu

Selected artworks include paintings spanning from the early days of the establishment of the Indochina Fine Arts College to contemporary art associated with the four most influential painters in Vietnam in the 20th century, Sang - Nghiem – Lien- Phai (Bui Xuan Phai, Nguyen Sang, Duong Bich Lien, and Nguyen Tu Nghiem); and the other well-known quartets painters including Tri-Van-Lan –Can (Nguyen Gia Tri, To Ngoc Van, Nguyen Tuong Lan, Tran Van Can), Pho - Thu - Luu – Dam (Le Pho, Mai Trung Thu, Le Thi Luu –Vu Cao Dam), Nhan-Hoa-Hau-Kiem (Luu Cong Nhan, Le Huy Hoa, Tran Luu Hau, Nguyen Trong Kiem).

"Northern Landscape" by Joseph Inguimberty

There will be a collection of artworks by Alix Aymé, a female French painter who lived an experiential life from France (her homeland) to Asian countries such as Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, China, Jaan, and Sri Lanka. The collection features a diverse range of themes, such as portraits of children, images of young women, and architectural wonders closely tied to Buddhist culture, such as temples and pagodas.

Notably, the silk painting “Ben Thuyen” (The Wharf) measuring 56x116 cm by Luong Xuan Nhi will also be presented to bidders. This year marks his 110th birthday (1914-2024).

Artworks by Alix Aymé

The artworks by artists in the Southern region, such as Nguyen Phuoc, Nguyen Trung, Nguyen Khai, and Ho Huu Thu will be sold at the auction.

The auction will take place both in person and online in Vietnam and the UK via the website www.leauctions.vn. Besides paintings, the auction will also feature numerous East Asian wood carvings and ceramic artifacts.

"The Ancient Dance" by Nguyen Tu Nghiem

An artwork by Luong Xuan Nhi

By Thien Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh