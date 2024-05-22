2 prize-winning students at ISEF 2024 received certificate of merit

Two prize-winning students at the 2024 International Science and Engineering Fair were granted a certificate of merit from the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee.

Accordingly, the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee decided to award a certificate of merit to students Nguyen Le Quoc Bao and Le Tuan Hy from Le Hong Phong High School for Gifted who performed excellently at the 2024 International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), securing the fourth award from the Association for Computing Machinery and the second award (Grand Awards) in the Systems Software category.

At the commendation ceremony (Photo: Hoang Hung)

In addition, teacher Do Quoc Minh Triet from Le Hong Phong High School for the Gifted, who directly guided the award-winning submission, was granted the certificate of merit; and a bonus of VND50 million (US$1,961) was offered to the delegation of Vietnamese students and teachers participating in the ISEF 2024.

The reward is to support teachers and students and encourage their spirits to continue efforts in scientific research.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung grants certificate of merit to two prize-winning students at the 2024 International Science and Engineering Fair. (Photo: Hoang Hung)

As of May 21, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung was present at Tan Son Nhat International Airport to welcome the delegation of teachers and students returning from the 2024 International Science and Engineering Fair, which was held in Los Angeles, California, the United States from May 11 to May 17.

Student Nguyen Le Quoc Bao (Photo: Hoang Hung)

Student Le Tuan Hy (Photo: Hoang Hung)

Two students Nguyen Le Quoc Bao and Le Tuan Hy from Le Hong Phong High School for Gifted (District 5, Ho Chi Minh City)made and presented the project, titled "Integration of Deep Learning into Automatic Volumetric Cardiovascular Dissection and Reconstruction in Simulated 3D Space for Medical Practice", applying artificial intelligence to perform image analysis in the medical diagnosis, thereby facilitating doctors in medical practice.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Nguyen Van Hieu congratulates the two students who have just won awards at ISEF 2024. (Photo: Hoang Hung)

This is the only award-winning team from Vietnam at this year's International Science and Engineering Fair and Vietnam's first runner-up award during 12 years of participating in the competition.

Previously, Vietnam had secured the first prize in 2012.

Speaking at the commendation ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung emphasized that this achievement demonstrated the success and effectiveness of educational innovation towards enhancing the quality of the city's human resources.

Translated by Huyen Huong