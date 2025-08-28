SJC gold soars to record high of VND129 million per tael

World gold prices soared past US$3,400 an ounce on August 28, pushing domestic SJC bullion to an unprecedented peak of VND129 million (US$5,160) per tael in the afternoon session.

With demand surging and supplies tightening, many gold retailers sharply raised their SJC buying rates.

Gold trading at SJC

Ngoc Tham Gold Shop in Ho Chi Minh City posted the highest market price, quoting SJC bullion at VND127 million per tael for buying and VND129 million for selling at 4:15 p.m.—both up VND500,000 from the morning.

SJC and Doji Group also lifted prices by VND300,000 in both directions compared with the morning, bringing cumulative increases to VND1 million on the buying side and VND500,000 on the selling side compared with the previous afternoon. Their official quotes stood at VND127 million for buying and VND128.5 million for selling.

Bao Tin Minh Chau raised buying prices by VND1 million and selling prices by VND300,000 from the morning, amounting to a net increase of VND1.2 million for buying and VND500,000 for selling over the previous day. Prices were listed at VND127 million for buying and VND128.5 million for selling.

Phu Quy Group added VND300,000 to both buy and sell rates compared with the morning, posting VND126 million for buying and VND128.5 million for selling.

Meanwhile, 9999 gold rings also climbed but at a slower pace than SJC bullion. Bao Tin Minh Chau reported the highest market price at VND120.3 million for buying and VND123.3 million for selling, up VND100,000 in both directions from the morning.

Phu Quy Group quoted VND119.8 million for buying and VND122.8 million for selling, a rise of VND200,000 from the morning and a total increase of VND500,000 from the previous afternoon. By contrast, SJC held its plain gold ring prices steady compared with the morning at VND120.1 million for buying and VND122.6 million for selling, though still VND200,000 higher than the previous afternoon.

On the global market, spot gold on Kitco stood at $3,400.1 an ounce at 4:30 p.m. (Vietnam time), up about $15 from the morning. When converted, this equals roughly VND108.7 million per tael—around VND19.8–20.3 million lower than domestic gold and VND14.6–15.2 million below 9999 gold rings.

Over the past two days in Ho Chi Minh City, supply has been visibly tight. At Mi Hong Gold Shop on Bui Huu Nghia Street (Gia Dinh Ward) and at SJC headquarters on Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street (Ban Co Ward), gold has been released only in small quantities. Customers were limited to just 1–2 maces (3.75–7.5 grams) of 9999 gold rings or SJC bullion per purchase. For one-tael SJC bars (with a cap of one tael per person per day), some customers managed to buy while others left empty-handed due to shortages. At Mi Hong, staff often informed buyers that one-tael SJC bars were unavailable.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan