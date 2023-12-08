National

14th National Party Congress socio-economic subcommittee meets

The 14th National Party Congress subcommittee for socioeconomic affairs convened its first meeting in Hanoi on December 8 under the chair of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

The first meeting of the 14th National Party Congress subcommittee for socioeconomic affairs takes place in Hanoi on December 8. (Photo: VNA)

In his opening remarks, Chinh, head of the committee, quoted Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong as saying that the establishment of subcommittees is the start of preparations for the 14th Party Congress for the 2026-2031 tenure, and asked them to quickly set out their working programs and plans.

The 53-member socioeconomic subcommittee has been assigned to make a five-year report on the implementation of the 10-year socioeconomic development strategy (2021-2030), and devise the 2026-2030 socioeconomic development plan, which will be summited to the congress.

The PM pointed to the heavy workload for the subcommittee such as reviewing and assessing the country's reality, especially the implementation of socioeconomic development tasks for 2021-2025, and analysing limitations, tracing their causes, and drawing lessons.

He stressed the need to carry forward achievements recorded over the past nearly 40 years of reform, optimise opportunities, and unlock resources for quick, sustainable national development.

At the meeting, the subcommittee agreed on working regulations and a roadmap to complete its tasks.

