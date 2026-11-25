As Chair of the CLMV cooperation mechanism in 2026, Vietnam will host the 12th CLMV Summit. It will also coordinate with Myanmar, which holds the ACMECS chairmanship, to organise the 11th ACMECS Summit.

An overview of the 11th Cambodia-Laos-Myanmar-Vietnam (CLMV) Summit in Kunming, China's Yunnan province, in November 7, 2024. (Photo: VNA)

The 12th Cambodia-Laos-Myanmar-Vietnam (CLMV) Summit and the 11th Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) Summit are scheduled to take place in Hanoi on November 28, according to the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

As Chair of the CLMV cooperation mechanism in 2026, Vietnam will host the 12th CLMV Summit. It will also coordinate with Myanmar, which holds the ACMECS chairmanship, to organize the 11th ACMECS Summit.

The summits will be attended by Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing, Cambodian PM Hun Manet, Lao PM Saleumxay Kommasith, Thai PM Anutin Charnvirakul, ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn, as well as representatives of some regional partners and international organizations.

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