Green Firefly club lights up the lives of needy children

Every weekend, a special classroom in Ho Chi Minh City lights up the lives of children whose parents are struggling to make ends meet.

The special class of the Green Firefly club

From idea to reality

In Ho Chi Minh City’s Phu Thanh Ward, a small classroom glows each weekend—not with fluorescent lights, but with the smiles and determination of children overcoming hardship.

Every weekend, the inter-neighborhood headquarters 4, 5, 6 in Phu Thanh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, becomes a hub of activity. In a small room, the lessons of a special program called the Green Firefly club echo — a place dedicated to helping children overcome adversity.

The club was the brainchild of young man Nguyen Van Kieu, a member of the Executive Committee of the Phu Thanh Ward Youth Union. After years of work in the Youth Union, the young man noticed that many families in disadvantaged areas, particularly those in boarding houses and young workers' accommodations, struggled to balance work and family life. The pressure to earn a living often forces parents to work overtime, drive ride-share vehicles, or take on extra jobs, leaving them with very little time to help their children with their studies.

Inspired by this empathy, he developed the idea to open a supportive class for the children of young workers and other disadvantaged youth. Following a period of preparation, the class officially began its trial operation in March 2022 as the Green Firefly club.

In its early days, the Green Firefly club faced countless challenges including a shortage of personnel, limited public awareness, and hesitant parents unsure about sending their children.

Mr. Nguyen Van Kieu remembered that the love for children and the desire to create meaningful, relatable activities for young workers especially in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic have motivated young people to keep searching for solutions.

After numerous meetings, outreach efforts, and strong support from the local Party Committee and People’s Committee, the club gradually found its footing and became more structured. On October 15, 2022, the Green Firefly club was officially established with a clear organizational framework and expanded operations.

Today, more than 60 teachers and volunteers dedicate their time to teaching 28 children subjects such as Math, Vietnamese, English, and soft skills. Here, no one pays tuition, and no one receives a salary only hearts full of compassion coming together to nurture knowledge and dreams for the children of young workers and families in need.

Secretary Nguyen Thi Mai Phuong of the Phu Thanh Ward Youth Union remarked: “The club’s impact is evident in the children’s smiles, their remarkable progress, and the positive feedback from parents, local Party cell secretaries, and neighborhood leaders.”

Commitment to education and future generations

19 year old Nguyen Ngoc Lan Anh who is responsible for teaching academic subjects has been taking in part in the activities of the special club since its inception. Initially, Lan Anh participated as a high school student, offering assistance. Days by days, the more she contacts with the children, the more she grows a deep affection which inspires her to pursue a degree in Educational Management at Ho Chi Minh City University of Education.

Now a sophomore, Lan Anh applies her university knowledge while collaborating with elementary school teachers to design the club’s curriculum.

During the summer break, more sessions are organized, and soft skill development is incorporated into the content. Beyond the standard curriculum, the club arranges extracurricular activities to broaden the children's knowledge and provide practical experiences.

From July 14 to August 14, Chinese-Vietnamese boy Che Ma Kinh Lac who is a student from Ho Chi Minh City University of Foreign Languages and Information Technology, along with other volunteers from the Green Summer Campaign, provided support to the club. Although the period was brief, a rapport was quickly established through engaging lessons, particularly in conversational English, which utilized interesting illustrations to enhance learning effectiveness.

"The children are always attentive, eager to speak up, and complete all their assignments. This will certainly be an unforgettable memory for me," Kinh Lac shared.

Upon finishing his shift, resident Cao Tan Khoa residing on Tran Thu Do Street in Phu Thanh Ward hurried to the classroom to pick up his daughter. Watching his daughter Cao Thi Hang Anh diligently writing, he said that thanks to this club, his daughter has made many friends, become more energetic, and more studious. He truly appreciates and is grateful for this.

The Green Firefly club continues its persistent effort to light up small dreams every day. This is how the young volunteers quietly learn and follow Uncle Ho's teachings, dedicating their energy to nurturing the next generation.

Support activities for children, young workers, and the children of disadvantaged young workers have always been a core mission of the Phu Thanh Ward Youth Union. "Every care activity not only brings joy and timely encouragement but also contributes to creating a strong foundation for the children to be confident, mature, and become beneficial citizens," said Secretary Nguyen Thi Mai Phuong of the Ward Youth Union. Numerous activities have been implemented, such as awarding "Pink Smile" scholarships, donating school supplies, and running summer revision classes. In the coming time, the Phu Thanh Ward Youth Union will continue to mobilize diverse social resources to sustain and expand scholarship programs, free classes, and creative spaces for children. Furthermore, they will organize practical experiences and career guidance events, and leverage technology to connect and support online learning, helping the children access new knowledge and skills.

By Cam Tuyet - Translated by Anh Quan