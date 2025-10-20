Vietnam’s “steel roses” spread compassion across Africa

Vietnamese female peacekeepers are carrying the spirit of the nation’s “steel roses” to Africa, exemplifying resilience, compassion, and professionalism on international peacekeeping missions.

The Women’s Chapter of Vietnam’s Engineering Company in Abyei organizes a cake-making activity to celebrate Vietnamese Women’s Day on October 20.

As the nation celebrates the 95th anniversary of the Vietnam Women’s Union, Vietnamese women serving in United Nations peacekeeping missions are spreading the image of resilience, compassion, and courage amid the sun-drenched winds of Africa.

In Abyei, female members of Vietnam’s Level-4 Engineering Company are continuing the inspiring story of the “steel roses” on the frontlines. Despite harsh living conditions after taking over their new assignment, they quickly adapted to their environment, demonstrating professionalism, dedication, and a strong sense of solidarity.

Serving in diverse roles — from military medicine and communications to logistics — these women have not only excelled in their duties but also acted as “bridges of peace” connecting Vietnam’s blue-beret peacekeepers with local communities.

Members of Vietnam’s Level-2 Field Hospital No. 7 spread the spirit of Vietnamese Women’s Day (October 20) in a faraway corner of Africa.

On the occasion of the Vietnamese Women’s Day, October 20, the Women’s Chapter of the Engineering Company No.4 held a simple yet meaningful celebration. Wildflowers they planted themselves, and homemade traditional cakes, prepared despite limited resources, became heartfelt symbols of camaraderie and perseverance. Under the African sun, their light-blue ao dai fluttered gracefully — a powerful affirmation of Vietnamese cultural identity within the UNISFA mission.

Beyond their internal activities, the female peacekeepers have actively shared kindness through various community programs: donating gifts and food to students at Abyei Secondary School, providing clean water, and organizing cultural exchanges with local residents. Their dedication and approachability have made the image of Vietnamese soldiers increasingly beloved and trusted among African communities.

The Women’s Chapter of Vietnam’s Engineering Company in Abyei presents gifts to secondary school students in Abyei.

Meanwhile, in Bentiu (South Sudan), Vietnam’s Level-2 Field Hospital No.7 held a cultural exchange and thematic seminar on “Mental health care for women.” The event not only honored the proud tradition of Vietnamese women but also strengthened bonds among international peacekeeping forces. Through art performances, culinary exchanges, and professional discussions, participants shared a warm, uplifting atmosphere that left a lasting impression of Vietnamese women — gentle yet steadfast, compassionate yet strong.

From Abyei to Bentiu, the image of Vietnamese female peacekeepers continues to shine brightly. They stand not only as symbols of peace but also as living embodiments of the timeless virtues of Vietnamese women — confidence, integrity, compassion, and resourcefulness — in the new era.

By Mai An – Translated by Thuy Doan