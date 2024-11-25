Young teacher brings education to distant island

Thirty-one year old teacher Pham Xuan Dieu in Khanh Hoa Province has concluded his inspiring journey of teaching on a remote island. Though he has returned to the mainland, his dedication to the island education inspires future generations.

Teacher Pham Xuan Dieu (third from right) receives certificate of merit

After graduating from Nha Trang Pedagogical College (now known as Khanh Hoa University), Pham Xuan Dieu chose to remain in Nha Trang City to pursue a career in teaching.

While the teaching conditions on the mainland are undoubtedly superior to those on a distant island, an inner calling compelled him. After several years of teaching on the mainland, he made the resolute decision in June 2018 to volunteer for a position on the island, dedicating his youthful energy to this noble cause.

Dieu received an assignment to Sinh Ton Island, a cherished part of the Truong Sa Archipelago. However, in order to realize this aspiration, he needed to persuade his family, particularly his mother, as well as his partner. Unlike the situation on the mainland, each educator is responsible for a single class.

At Sinh Ton Primary School, young teacher Pham Xuan Dieu truly embodied the role of a versatile educator, as he not only taught but also oversaw the institution; he was tasked with instructing students from kindergarten through primary school.

Xuan Dieu instructed children across various subjects, catering to different ages and educational levels. When he was asked about the life on the island, Xuan Dieu said that similar to the mainland, all students and he enjoyed weekends off on Saturdays and Sundays. During the weekdays, he conducted classes in both the morning and afternoon.

The school served as his residence; when the students returned home for lunch, he ought to cook his own meals. There was no local market available. Approximately every two months, a supply ship arrived, and he requested them to procure food and groceries, which he then froze for future use. Additionally, he cultivated a garden of vegetables primarily consisting of Malabar spinach, mustard greens, and amaranth.

Initially, he also kept chickens for their eggs; however, following the designation of the island as a farming area, he ceased this practice. Water was primarily sourced from rainwater, necessitating careful conservation. Consequently, he collected water used for washing vegetables and dishes to irrigate the crops.

Xuan Dieu revealed that two teachers were assigned to the island. Despite the many challenges and feelings of homesickness they faced during that time, the work was manageable thanks to the efforts of those two individuals.

But in December 2022, this colleague transferred to another island.

At the time of his colleague's relocation, Dieu had been stationed on Sinh Ton Island for over four years. He cherished the square banyan trees and the unpretentious yet tenacious wind-blossom flowers. Most importantly, he held a deep affection for the island, its personnel, and the soldiers, often regarding the students as if they were his own children and grandchildren. The sorrow of being separated from home had diminished to a mere ripple on tranquil days at sea.

On Teacher's Day (November 20), Pham Xuan Dieu noted that students remembered and cared for their teachers. However, students on the island showed their appreciation differently - not with flashy bouquets or expensive gifts, but with practical bundles of homegrown vegetables to give to their teachers.

Dieu said he did not feel sad but felt happy with those gifts and wishes. It was simple and extremely sincere! Usually, in difficult times, people love and miss each other a lot.

After returning to the mainland from Sinh Ton Island, Pham Xuan Dieu was asked if he missed the island. Without hesitation, Dieu replied that of course he did - it had been 5 long years since he left. While he missed the island dearly, Dieu had to go back to the mainland where his family, including his wife and children, are living. As a teacher working in the Truong Sa Archipelago, Dieu would typically receive summer leave each year.

In the summer of 2019, Dieu returned to shore, in addition to taking leave, to get married with the girl he loves. Families had prepared almost everything just waiting for his return. Dieu recalled that about 10 days after marriage wedding, he had to returned to the island. One year later, the couple welcomed their first child.

Recounting his wife's struggles, he was overcome with emotion, his eyes welling with tears. He deeply regretted not being by her side on the day she gave birth, when she needed him most.

When their son was born, Dieu's wife took care of him entirely on her own, from infancy through childhood. Dieu mentioned that it was fortunate his wife is a freelancer, as this allowed her to devote ample time to their family. More importantly, his wife's understanding and support, as well as her shared commitment to his work, has helped him have profound sense of security during his time on Sinh Ton Island.

As his tenure on the island approached its conclusion, Dieu experienced a confluence of emotions that was the joy of imminent reunion with his family and the sadness of impending departure from the island.

He said that when he reunited with his family members, he certainly would miss the island and everyone because the lifestyle in the island after five years was too familiar; so it would probably take him a long time to get used to the new one.

