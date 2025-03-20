Scammers targeting tourists and utility customers nationwide

Cunning scams impersonating resorts and utility workers are proliferating, deceiving numerous citizens with fake bookings and electricity bills, prompting authorities to warn of increased vigilance and verification.

EVNHANOI warns of a surge in scams where individuals impersonate Hanoi electricity employees to trick people into installing fake apps

Ill-intention people are employing a diversity of tactics, ranging from threatening phone calls regarding service disconnection and the dissemination of payment QR codes to the solicitation of verification through messaging platforms and the fabrication of official utility applications for the purpose of financial misappropriation.

Nguyen Thi M. from Thanh Xuan District of Hanoi reported receiving a barrage of phone calls from individuals claiming to be utility personnel from various districts, alleging outstanding payments and imminent service termination.

Le Van C., a resident of District 3 in HCMC, recounted receiving three separate threatening calls within a 48-hour period, despite having established automated online bill payment through his bank account. Upon challenging the veracity of these claims, he was subjected to verbal abuse before the callers abruptly terminated the conversations.

Despite heightened awareness, numerous individuals have succumbed to these fraudulent schemes. Hanoi resident Do Xuan Cuong disclosed a loss of over VND60 million (US$2,350) after being coerced into providing payment verification codes and subsequently scanning a fraudulent QR code, resulting in the unauthorized withdrawal of funds from his account.

In response to escalating public grievances, Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN) has categorically identified these activities as organized fraud, involving the impersonation of utility personnel for illicit gain.

EVN clarified that official billing notifications are exclusively disseminated via designated SMS messages or email. Furthermore, legitimate utility personnel calls are identifiable by a designated caller ID, such as EVNHCMC (for Ho Chi Minh City), EVNHANOI (for Hanoi), or the official utility switchboard number.

EVN's Customer Care Center advised the public to reject unsolicited calls regarding electricity bills. EVN has implemented a caller identification system to differentiate legitimate calls from fraudulent ones, displaying EVNHCMC, EVNHANOI, or the official utility number. In HCMC, EVNHCMC has partnered with network operators to utilize Voice Brandname technology for caller identification.

The tourism and hospitality sector has become a fertile ground for fraudulent activities, including the sale of counterfeit travel tickets and accommodation reservations.

A recent incident involved a HCMC resident who nearly transferred a deposit for a weekend stay at Sammy Vung Tau Hotel after being contacted through a fraudulent fan page. Upon verification with the actual hotel, it was revealed that the fan page, along with associated social media accounts, were all counterfeit.

Similarly, Trinh Thi H. from Thu Duc City of HCMC lost over VND4 million ($156) after transferring a deposit to a fraudulent account for a reservation at Ecolodge resort in Can Tho City. Extensive investigation revealed the Facebook page and payment account to be fraudulent.

Victims have also reported instances where, following an initial deposit, scammers allege an error in the transaction and demand a second transfer, promising a refund of the excess amount.

The fraud is typically discovered when victims are unable to contact the legitimate establishment. Scammers often utilize sophisticated tactics, including the creation of verified-looking fan pages as well as the use of fabricated reviews and advertisements to establish credibility.

The Information Security Authority (Ministry of Science and Technology) has issued advisories urging the public to exercise caution regarding fake hotel and resort fan pages. Thorough verification of provider credentials and establishment details is crucial. Deposits should not be transferred without confirming the legitimacy of the provider. The public is advised to scrutinize account origins and verify the authenticity of information sources.

By Ngoc Minh, Phuc Hau – Translated by Thanh Tam