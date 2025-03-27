PM commends law enforcement forces for busting large-scale drug case

In his letter of compliments, the Government leader praised their efforts in disrupting drug supplies, preventing Vietnam from becoming a transit hub, and promoting a drug-free environment.

The synthetic drug production facility in Khanh Hoa (Photo: SGGP)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has praised law enforcement forces for dismantling a large-scale synthetic drug production facility in the South-Central province of Khanh Hoa, operated by a foreign drug syndicate using advanced technology.

In his letter of compliments, the Government leader said their exemplary achievement contributes to cutting off drug supplies, preventing attempts to turn Vietnam into an international drug transit hub, and building a drug-free environment both domestically and regionally.

It also highlights the strong international cooperation between Vietnamese and Chinese police forces, as well as the effective coordination between the Ministry of Public Security and other relevant agencies, he stated.

Raw materials used for drug production (Photo: SGGP)

The operation, led by the Drug Crime Investigation Police Department (C04) under the Ministry of Public Security, in collaboration with provincial police, customs, and anti-smuggling units, successfully disrupted the transnational drug network.

In August 2024, Chinese authorities alerted Vietnam about two individuals linked to illegal drug production entering the country, along with suspicious shipments of laboratory glassware.

Following months of surveillance, C04 identified Zhang Chunming, a 51-year-old Taiwanese national, as the ringleader. Under the guise of a fish farming business, Zhang set up a drug workshop on a 1,000-square-meter plot in Nha Trang city. He hired both Vietnamese and Chinese nationals to construct and equip the facility.

Plastic containers holding chemicals for drug production (Photo: SGGP)

In late January 2025, the workshop produced about 1.8 tons of yellow powder, packed into 27 Styrofoam containers and sent to a cold storage warehouse in Nha Trang. Zhang then recruited additional personnel to refine the product into high-purity ketamine using industrial-scale processes.

On March 22, a coordinated raid involving nearly 200 officers led to the arrest of 16 suspects, of them seven from China and Taiwan (China). Authorities seized 1.4 tons of ketamine and nearly 80 tons of chemicals. This was the largest and most sophisticated synthetic drug lab uncovered in Vietnam, with no evidence yet that its products had reached the market.

Chemicals used for drug production (Photo: SGGP)

On March 24, Deputy Minister of Public Security Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Long visited the site to oversee the ongoing investigation. The same day, he presented the ministry’ rewards to 20 collectives for their outstanding performance.

The leader of the Ministry of Public Security meets with the units handling the case. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the Khanh Hoa provincial People's Committee Nguyen Tan Tuan also handed over the committee’s commendation decision to five collectives for their outstanding achievements in the investigation.

The case remains under further investigation.

VNA