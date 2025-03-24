Foreign man fined for riding motorized suitcase on HCMC streets

Ho Chi Minh City authorities have summoned a foreign man seen riding a motorized suitcase on the street and issued him an administrative fine of VND225,000.

Police meet with the foreign man caught riding motorized suitcase on the street.

Regarding the incident of a "man riding a suitcase in the middle of the street, sparking public concern," as previously reported by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, the HCMC Traffic Police (PC08), along with District 1 traffic police and Ben Nghe Ward Police, met with Z.T., 75, a Chinese national, on March 24.

Z.T. admitted to riding his motorized suitcase on Le Thanh Ton Street (Ben Nghe Ward), as seen in a viral video circulating on social media on March 21. Authorities informed him that his actions violated traffic laws and issued an administrative violation report, fining him VND225,000 for "using a skateboard or similar devices on a roadway."

Earlier, while patrolling Le Duan Street (Ben Nghe Ward) on the morning of March 23, police found T.T.N.T., 43, residing in HCMC, sitting on a rideable suitcase on the street. She was brought to the police station and fined for the violation.

T. rides motorized suitcase on the street.

T. is brought to the police station and fined for the violation.

HCMC traffic police warn residents against using motorized suitcases on public roads, emphasizing that such actions violate traffic laws and pose significant risks to both users and other road users due to the difficulty of control and the potential for accidents.

By Chi Thach – Translated by Thuy Doan