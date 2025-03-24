Law

Foreign man fined for riding motorized suitcase on HCMC streets

SGGPO

Ho Chi Minh City authorities have summoned a foreign man seen riding a motorized suitcase on the street and issued him an administrative fine of VND225,000.

z6436761280041-07a8fa074a88f5b11b25488b97b7c7a8-4994-1437.jpg.jfif
Police meet with the foreign man caught riding motorized suitcase on the street.

Regarding the incident of a "man riding a suitcase in the middle of the street, sparking public concern," as previously reported by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, the HCMC Traffic Police (PC08), along with District 1 traffic police and Ben Nghe Ward Police, met with Z.T., 75, a Chinese national, on March 24.

Z.T. admitted to riding his motorized suitcase on Le Thanh Ton Street (Ben Nghe Ward), as seen in a viral video circulating on social media on March 21. Authorities informed him that his actions violated traffic laws and issued an administrative violation report, fining him VND225,000 for "using a skateboard or similar devices on a roadway."

Earlier, while patrolling Le Duan Street (Ben Nghe Ward) on the morning of March 23, police found T.T.N.T., 43, residing in HCMC, sitting on a rideable suitcase on the street. She was brought to the police station and fined for the violation.

z6433796102748-18ee31390f8152119ff653d619f1530e-3343-2517.jpg.jfif
T. rides motorized suitcase on the street.
z6433796186876-f967a968260bdc2f7f53ff787de2b147-3602-9122.jpg.jfif
T. is brought to the police station and fined for the violation.

HCMC traffic police warn residents against using motorized suitcases on public roads, emphasizing that such actions violate traffic laws and pose significant risks to both users and other road users due to the difficulty of control and the potential for accidents.

By Chi Thach – Translated by Thuy Doan

Tags

motorized suitcase rideable suitcase traffic law HCMC Traffic Police

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn