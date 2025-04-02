Law

Quang Nam police penalize two foreign motorcyclists for traffic violations

The Traffic Police Department of Quang Nam Province, on April 2, reported that it had identified and penalized two foreign nationals for violating traffic safety regulations while riding motorcycles in the province.

2-4-hai-nguoi-nuoc-ngoai-tha-hai-tay-2-6056-6809.jpg.jfif
Images cut from the video clip

Earlier, the department discovered a Facebook fan page that had posted a video showing two men riding motorcycles in Quang Nam Province with both hands off the handlebars.

Upon receiving this information, the Traffic Police Department collaborated with local authorities to verify the incident. The riders and motorcycle owners were subsequently summoned for questioning.

According to the investigation, at 4:16 p.m. on March 29, at Km 31+420 on Vo Chi Cong Road in Binh Sa Commune (Thang Binh District, Quang Nam Province), R.Y., 43, a South Korean national residing in Ngu Hanh Son District, Da Nang, was riding a motorcycle with license plate 43A1-029.20 when he was caught removing both hands from the handlebars while in motion. The motorcycle belonged to N.N.P.T., residing in Thanh Khe, Da Nang, who had lent it to R.Y. for a trip from Da Nang to Quang Nam.

2-4-hai-nguoi-nuoc-ngoai-tha-hai-tay-1-4965-1179.jpg.jfif
The police summon the two vehicle owners and two drivers along with their motorcycles.

At the same time, B.D., 43, also a South Korean national and residing at the same address as R.Y., was riding a motorcycle with license plate 43A1-035.52 and committed the same violation. The motorcycle belonged to H.T.P., residing in Cam Le District, Da Nang, who had also lent it for a trip from Da Nang to Quang Nam.

Based on the collected evidence, the Traffic Police Department issued administrative violation records for R.Y. and B.D. for “riding without hands on the handlebars.” Their driving licenses were penalized with point deductions, and their relevant documents and vehicles were temporarily confiscated. Authorities are continuing the investigation to enforce strict legal action.

By Nguyen Cuong – Translated by Thuy Doan

Tags

Traffic police Quang Nam province South Korean nationals traffic violations

